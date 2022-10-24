XOLILE MPINI: National minimum wage meant to keep unemployed people in poverty

Though higher than in August, China’s September crude imports of 9.79-million barrels per day were 2% below a year earlier, data showed
The net result of introducing a BIG will be higher taxes, slower growth and less employment, writes Ann Bernstein
Government is considering unilaterally implementing its final 3% offer ahead of the medium term budget policy statement
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
FNB named Lytania Johnson as CEO of the personal segment while Sizwe Nxedlana has been appointed CEO of the private segment
The scheme will see the Department of Agriculture provide grant financing for emerging farmers which the Land Bank will match rand for rand
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
The leader of the right wing Brothers of Italy formally took over from Mario Draghi as head of government on Sunday
Trainer is surprised that his horses are positioned in numbers 2 to 6 in the barrier
More than 20 local and international entries are expected to take to the grid, so spectators can look forward to a variety of machinery
Unemployed people cannot understand how the 12 members of the Minimum Wage Commission can continue to do the job when they know every increase they approve will increase the number of unemployed people.
Some will lose their jobs because they get laid off, and others will just be unable to find jobs. The best way for an unemployed person to get a job is if they offer to start at a low wage, but because of the national minimum wage this is illegal. Do the commissioners not care?
Since becoming involved in the Langeberg Unemployed Forum I have learnt that nothing is as simple as we would like it to be. We have discovered that the department of employment & labour simply ignores the Bill of Rights contained in the constitution. Then there is the Rule of Law Commission, which is supposed to check that the rule of law requirements of the constitution are followed by parliament. It does not!
Since the national minimum wage was introduced in SA the unemployment rate has increased quarter by quarter, and for a rising number of South Africans the doors of employment have become permanently closed. There are now about 14-million plus vulnerable and hopeless unemployed people who are unable to enter the labour market because they are blocked by the national minimum wage.
Unemployed people in villages and townships get involved in crime and take drugs. Others commit suicide as they cannot endure the trauma and depression caused by their unemployed status. The main cause of these social ills is the national minimum wage. Its implementation made it even more difficult for unemployed people to participate meaningfully in the restoration of their dignity and to enjoy the fruits of their labour.
It seems that SA’s legislators do not have the interests of unemployed people at heart. They seem to deliberately keep the unemployed dependent on state grants so that they can be seen as caring. However, deep down they want to maintain their voting bloc. Do the unemployed of SA have to wait until there is a different government before the doors of potential employment are unlocked?
It is not acceptable that an institution such as the SA Human Rights Commission, which is supposed to protect the human rights of all South Africans, including the unemployed, is failing in its duties. The commission flat-out refused to investigate our complaint against parliament. It seems to specialise in chasing cases of purported racism, running like headless chickens to attend to even nonsensical ones.
In the interests of the unemployed, parliament must respect the “right to dignity” enshrined in the Bill of Rights. In the circumstances in which SA finds itself at present, a measure such as the national minimum wage violates unemployed people’s right to dignity.
It makes no sense to us that government is willing to give the unemployed grants for doing absolutely nothing, yet at the same time refuses them the right to negotiate basic conditions of employment and wages that suit both the potential employer and the unemployed individual. And to do so outside the ambit of the national minimum wage and labour law. This is clear proof that SA labour policies unfairly discriminate against the unemployed. Instead of helping them work they are stopping people from getting jobs.
A caring government would listen to the unemployed people it claims to represent and put to the test all proposed solutions to the scourge of unemployment. It should write our proposed job seekers exemption certificate into law so that any unemployed individual can voluntarily apply for it.
The exemption certificate can be used as a legal document that releases long-term unemployed people from the shackles of unemployment by removing the barriers to entry to the labour market that keep the poorest South Africans out of jobs. And it does so without affecting the protection given to those who are already employed by the labour laws.
•Mpini is CEO of the Langeberg Unemployed Forum.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
XOLILE MPINI: National minimum wage meant to keep unemployed people in poverty
We propose a job seekers exemption certificate to allow the measure to be suspended
Unemployed people cannot understand how the 12 members of the Minimum Wage Commission can continue to do the job when they know every increase they approve will increase the number of unemployed people.
Some will lose their jobs because they get laid off, and others will just be unable to find jobs. The best way for an unemployed person to get a job is if they offer to start at a low wage, but because of the national minimum wage this is illegal. Do the commissioners not care?
Since becoming involved in the Langeberg Unemployed Forum I have learnt that nothing is as simple as we would like it to be. We have discovered that the department of employment & labour simply ignores the Bill of Rights contained in the constitution. Then there is the Rule of Law Commission, which is supposed to check that the rule of law requirements of the constitution are followed by parliament. It does not!
Since the national minimum wage was introduced in SA the unemployment rate has increased quarter by quarter, and for a rising number of South Africans the doors of employment have become permanently closed. There are now about 14-million plus vulnerable and hopeless unemployed people who are unable to enter the labour market because they are blocked by the national minimum wage.
Unemployed people in villages and townships get involved in crime and take drugs. Others commit suicide as they cannot endure the trauma and depression caused by their unemployed status. The main cause of these social ills is the national minimum wage. Its implementation made it even more difficult for unemployed people to participate meaningfully in the restoration of their dignity and to enjoy the fruits of their labour.
It seems that SA’s legislators do not have the interests of unemployed people at heart. They seem to deliberately keep the unemployed dependent on state grants so that they can be seen as caring. However, deep down they want to maintain their voting bloc. Do the unemployed of SA have to wait until there is a different government before the doors of potential employment are unlocked?
It is not acceptable that an institution such as the SA Human Rights Commission, which is supposed to protect the human rights of all South Africans, including the unemployed, is failing in its duties. The commission flat-out refused to investigate our complaint against parliament. It seems to specialise in chasing cases of purported racism, running like headless chickens to attend to even nonsensical ones.
In the interests of the unemployed, parliament must respect the “right to dignity” enshrined in the Bill of Rights. In the circumstances in which SA finds itself at present, a measure such as the national minimum wage violates unemployed people’s right to dignity.
It makes no sense to us that government is willing to give the unemployed grants for doing absolutely nothing, yet at the same time refuses them the right to negotiate basic conditions of employment and wages that suit both the potential employer and the unemployed individual. And to do so outside the ambit of the national minimum wage and labour law. This is clear proof that SA labour policies unfairly discriminate against the unemployed. Instead of helping them work they are stopping people from getting jobs.
A caring government would listen to the unemployed people it claims to represent and put to the test all proposed solutions to the scourge of unemployment. It should write our proposed job seekers exemption certificate into law so that any unemployed individual can voluntarily apply for it.
The exemption certificate can be used as a legal document that releases long-term unemployed people from the shackles of unemployment by removing the barriers to entry to the labour market that keep the poorest South Africans out of jobs. And it does so without affecting the protection given to those who are already employed by the labour laws.
•Mpini is CEO of the Langeberg Unemployed Forum.
CHRIS ROPER: Shortchanging of the car guard
NICHOLAS WOODE-SMITH: Think BIG, think unaffordable and impractical
Minimum wage commission calls for submissions about ‘possible review’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Real progress is being made to avoid greylisting, says Momoniat
Eskom debt, relief grants and climate finance may blow up the fiscal position
ISAAH MHLANGA: Big bills loom as the world slips into recession
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.