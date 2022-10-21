×

CARTOON: Greylisting risk around the corner

21 October 2022 - 05:04 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, October 21 2022
SA has left it too late to avoid greylisting, compliance adviser says

SA faces 99% chance of greylisting and should start learning from Mauritius now how to get itself off the list relatively fast
3 days ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Consequences and accountability: the world is watching SA

The big question from investors and corporates is what might emerge from the ANC’s elective conference
4 days ago

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: We still have a fighting chance of avoiding greylisting

Focus needs to be sharply on the 15% chance of SA avoiding it
4 days ago

SA greylisting highly probable but with political will it will not be all doom and gloom

With country on dreaded list, EU and UK banks will have to conduct more vigilant due diligence on its transactions
1 week ago

SA still has time to avert greylisting, says Godongwana

Finance minister disagrees with independent report, insisting demotion by the Financial Action Task Force is not inevitable
4 days ago
