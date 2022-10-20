SIMPIWE SOMDYALA: ‘Black milk’ can nourish investment-starved rural SA

US announcement that it will sell the remainder of its emergency oil reserve fails to cool prices
If you were to ask a group of children what their favourite flavours of milky drinks are, you are likely to get a chorus of milk-moustache-forming flavours such as chocolate, strawberry, caramel, or even good old-fashioned raw milk — but never “black milk”.
“Black milk” is a phrase colloquialised at Amadlelo Agri’s dairy parlours and pastures, referring to the company’s focus on transformation and BEE in the dairy industry.
As with many industries in SA, commercial dairy farming is historically dominated by white farmers. Barriers to entry are high — potential entrants must have access to land suitable for commercial large-scale farming, livestock, investment capital, skills and the latest technology to make headway.
Limited or lack of access to these scarce resources has crushed the aspirations of many black farmers who dreamed of participating in an industry that produces 2.8-billion litres of milk a year.
This is where Amadlelo stepped in to invest in rural communities, where there is latent and untapped agricultural potential. Since its inception in 2008 the company has been practising the sharemilking dairy model pioneered by New Zealand, where partnerships are forged between sharemilkers and landowners.
Sharemilking, which is similar to centuries-old sharecropping, has been adapted to transform the dairy sector and its value chains in areas where Amadlelo operates five dairy farms — Alice, Middledrift, Whittlesea, Keiskammahoek and Ncora in the Eastern Cape.
With Amadlelo’s model the company engages in partnerships with rural communities, in which it is responsible for the day-to-day operational management of the farms, milking of cows, hiring and training of staff and finding buyers for the milk. The sharemilker owns the herd of cows and other movable assets required to operate the farms at an optimum level.
On the other side of the equation the communities bring land and physical infrastructure such as barns, pastures, fields and dairy parlours to the partnership. Thanks to the communities, we have access to 2,205ha of irrigated land, where we keep more than 10,000 cows that produce 28-million litres of milk per annum. On this land we also plant maize, lucerne and other feed for the cows.
Since 2008 this partnership has paid huge dividends, injecting R869m into communities in the form of wages, profits and land rentals. Over the next five years we plan to collaborate with communities to transform dairy livestock ownership and grow our herd for future rural dairy expansion. This will enable us to grow average daily production from 70,000l to 200,000l. This growth will also create opportunities to expand our value chain to lease more land and further process our milk into value-added products.
In New Zealand, the world’s leading dairy producer, young dairy farmers employ sharemilking to accumulate experience and wealth, often using the model to buy land from farm owners. At the same time, former or retired dairy farmers use sharemilking to rent out their farms to earn income.
Many rural households in SA have access to parcels of land ranging from 0.5ha to 5ha, but lack economies of scale to exploit the land commercially. Amadlelo acts as an aggregator of these land parcels, so that they can be used to produce milk at a scale where rural communities can compete with established local and global milk producers.
In the recent past the market has been unforgiving to small-scale farmers, proving that size matters. A recent study by the Competition Commission found a 73% decline in the number of milk farmers between January 2007 and January 2021, from 3,899 to 1,053. This haemorrhaging has been caused by small-scale farmers’ inability to reach economies of scale that enable them to reduce costs and increase revenue.
They have also been hit by the tough economic climate, including a spike in the prices of fertiliser, diesel, electricity and labour. In addition, small farmers must mitigate risks related to fluctuations in milk prices, drought, disease outbreaks and high crime levels.
The government has recognised the contribution Amadlelo is making to drive rural development, particularly in the Eastern Cape, where most of the company’s operations are. The province’s department of rural development & agrarian reform recently funded the purchase and installation of a centre pivot at one of our farms, which we are using to irrigate feedstock crops for our herds and apply fertilisers and herbicides.
There is plenty of room for expanding the sharemilking model across SA to more landowning communities that have access to arable land lying fallow. However, this will require a multistakeholder collaboration involving communities partnering with commercial farmers and the government to crowd in much-needed investment in infrastructure and people.
Agriculture can be a strong driver of rural development, economic growth and job creation, which our country so desperately longs for.
• Somdyala is CEO of Amadlelo Agri.
SIMPIWE SOMDYALA: ‘Black milk’ can nourish investment-starved rural SA
Amadlelo Agri acts as an aggregator of land parcels in the Eastern Cape to be used to produce milk at scale
