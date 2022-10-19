×

Opinion

CARTOON: Eskom alert

19 October 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Eskom must ‘rekindle’ morale and image, says new chair Mpho Makwana

Makwana is confident that ‘with discipline’ the limping power utility can be turned around
National
2 days ago

‘Load-shedding’ — not ‘bloody-Eskom’ — is SA’s word of the year

The term load-shedding beat the first runner-up, Phala Phala, with more than 40,000 clip counts and mentions across a broad range of media
National
1 day ago

Godongwana promises Eskom debt relief details in medium-term budget

Finance minister will provide details on the size, timing and conditions of the package in his medium-term policy statement on October 26
Economy
2 days ago

Eskom needs new talent, says De Ruyter as he denies overstaffing

Waste of electricity shows it is too cheap, CEO says
National
1 week ago

Eskom’s new land leases to unlock R40bn investment in renewables

This is the first batch of lease agreements the utility has signed with private companies to develop projects on land around its stations
National
4 days ago
