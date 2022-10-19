Stats SA will publish the CPI figures for September at 10am
President and his team seem to fail to grasp how insensitive benefits would have been to citizens battling cost-of-living crisis
Business Day TV speaks to Yolisa Kani, chief business development officer at Transnet
The ANC’s branches give clear direction on who they want to lead the party
The self-driving technology company targets a valuation of about $16bn
Each one percentage point in the public sector pay deal costs the fiscus R6.5bn, or about 0.1% of GDP
Middle East kingdom may order up to 1,000 tonnes of beef a year from SA from 2023
The decision follows media reports of ties to Russian intelligence via an association he founded in 2012
It's been a great season for Senegal's Sadio Mane, the player nicknamed ‘the man with the golden heart’.
John Fraser talks to energy consultant Niall Kramer at the Red Chamber in Hyde Park
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Eskom alert
Eskom must ‘rekindle’ morale and image, says new chair Mpho Makwana
‘Load-shedding’ — not ‘bloody-Eskom’ — is SA’s word of the year
Godongwana promises Eskom debt relief details in medium-term budget
Eskom needs new talent, says De Ruyter as he denies overstaffing
Eskom’s new land leases to unlock R40bn investment in renewables
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.