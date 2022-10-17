×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

CARTOON: Shortest-serving finance minister

17 October 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Monday, October 17 2022
Monday, October 17 2022

UK’s Truss fires Kwarteng, scraps parts of economic package in bid to stay in power

Kwasi Kwarteng said he resigned at Truss’s request after being forced to rush back to London overnight from IMF meetings in Washington.
World
2 days ago

‘Difficult decisions’ on tax and spending lie ahead, says UK's Hunt

The country's new chancellor faces a huge challenge to calm markets
News
1 day ago

UK's Truss sacrifices close friend Kwarteng over unloved fiscal plan

Finance minister lasted just 38 days in the job
Business
23 hours ago

UK will not say if it will retain policy on companies tax

UK foreign minister James Cleverly says it is important to invest in businesses and help them stay competitive
World
3 days ago
Friday, October 15 2022
Friday, October 15 2022
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
CARTOON: Shortest-serving finance minister
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Struggle against electoral bill goes ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
LETTER: NPA no place for new criminal justice ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: We still have a fighting chance ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: Jacob Zuma’s rotten legacy
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.