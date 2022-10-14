×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

CARTOON: Mkhwebane looks for a loophole

14 October 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, October 15 2022
Friday, October 15 2022

Court scuppers Mkhwebane’s latest bid to return to work

Protector must stay out in the cold until the Constitutional Court upholds ruling that President Ramaphosa suspended her illegally
National
2 days ago

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s affidavit is inaccurate, says deputy public protector

Kholeka Gcaleka has weighed in on the urgent litigation between Mkhwebane, President Cyril Ramaphosa and the DA
National
4 weeks ago

Mkhwebane’s application to go back to work ‘inappropriate’, says Ramaphosa

State attorney Mark Owen says only the Constitutional Court can bring the high court order into force
National
4 weeks ago

High court sets aside Mkhwebane’s suspension by Ramaphosa

Mkhwebane brought an application before court after being suspended in June
National
1 month ago
Thursday, October 13 2022
Thursday, October 13 2022
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
TONY LEON: What will kick off SA’s Arab spring?
Opinion / Columnists
2.
KHAYA SITHOLE: Transnet has nothing to showcase ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
HILARY JOFFE: SA overlooked at Washington ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: SA is on the brink of collapse
Opinion / Letters
5.
NICOLE FRITZ: Integrity in court of struggle ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.