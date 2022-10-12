THEUNS EHLERS: Captive power projects kick into higher gear

Markets are wrestling with the competing forces of the global economic outlook and Opec+’s output cut, analyst says
Tariffs have in effect boosted prices and worsened financial pressure low-income households face
Cyril Ramaphosa’s office received a corrected version of the report on Wednesday, after inquiry chair Raymond Zondo got a court order allowing him to make changes
Evan Pickworth speaks to Francis Mayebe and Virusha Subban from Baker McKenzie Johannesburg about the law says
Maritime services group shares rise to a record high on the news
BankservAfrica economic transactions index has declined further as severe load-shedding and global economic challenges take their toll
Cisco’s Global Hybrid Work Report says this type of work offers a number of benefits and is favoured by employees across the world
Secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg says allies need to scale up defence systems to help the country
ICC T20 team selection will require feel, balance, insight and luck
A total of 9,829 units were shipped to more than a 100 global markets in September 2022
The latest blackouts have again highlighted the urgent need to diversify SA’s sources of energy. While the immediate challenge is to keep the lights on and minimise the disruptions that have been part of our lives for the past 15 years, the situation is also an opportunity to hasten the transition to cleaner energy.
As a leading funder of energy projects in SA we are encouraged by the number of such projects that are coming to the market. Of course, we are mindful that these projects take time — sometimes several years — to come on stream. However, we are encouraged by the efforts of the public and private sectors in working together to resolve the country’s lingering energy challenges — especially in the commercial and industrial space, where a number of utility scale projects are being finalised.
Absa acted as joint mandated lead arranger and lender for SA’s first utility-scale renewable energy captive power project, which closed last month, comprising 200MW of solar power. It will be built in the North West at an estimated cost of R4.1bn. Comprising two 100MW plants developed by SA’s Sola Group, the projects will supply power to Tronox SA under a long-term power-purchase agreement.
It will help Tronox reduce its reliance on fossil fuel power and is expected to reduce the chemical company’s carbon emissions by about 13%.
Encouraging policy developments
One of the catalysts for this has been a shift in government policy to drive green and renewable energy project activity. Last year President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an increase in the private energy generation licensing threshold to 100MW. This announcement unlocked a pipeline of more than 80 confirmed private-sector projects with a combined capacity of more than 6,000MW.
In July, Ramaphosa announced the removal of the licensing threshold for embedded generation completely, ensuring that captive power projects can be pursued with a new level of urgency, assisting businesses over the next 12 months as load-shedding continues.
With the pipeline of captive power projects growing, financiers are focused on setting market precedents for bankability of the key agreements underpinning these projects, including power-purchase agreements between the independent power producers (IPPs) and private consumers. Unlike government-backed programmes, where the main outlines are pre-agreed, these agreements have to be negotiated for every new captive project. We expect some level of market standard to develop, hence the importance of setting the right tone and standards for the first few projects.
Open market beckons
When assessing the credit quality of a government-backed renewable energy project, the National Treasury is the “backstop” and guarantor for power offtake agreements. But we must consider what happens when the buyer is a business from the private sector. Financiers are focused on the off-taker’s credit quality, as well as the sustainability of the business over the longer term. In some cases additional credit support may be required; for example in the form of parent company support (for a local subsidiary’s commitments) and/or liquid security to support payments under the agreement.
Banks are starting to take a longer term view on the power market as the sector opens up, with the expectation that even if an initial power off-taker defaults the project should be able to find another buyer. We expect a merchant-style market to develop with more flexibility to trade power between producers and users. This will help in getting financiers comfortable to take a longer-term view on the financing, beyond where banks will normally lend money to corporates directly.
Sealing the deals
The focus is now on reaching financial close green captive-energy projects as they can provide much-needed generation capacity to the grid, without the need for government guarantees backing these commitments. The benefits for users are two-fold: it supports their transition to green energy and achieving net zero; and the procurement of green energy now also results in significant cost savings to these typical heavy power users.
Going green is no longer a grudge purchase but a critical commercial imperative — even more so on the African continent with its power supply challenges.
• Ehlers is head of resource & project finance at Absa CIB.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
THEUNS EHLERS: Captive power projects kick into higher gear
Banks are focusing on the financial closure of green captive-energy projects as they can provide much-needed capacity without requiring government guarantees
The latest blackouts have again highlighted the urgent need to diversify SA’s sources of energy. While the immediate challenge is to keep the lights on and minimise the disruptions that have been part of our lives for the past 15 years, the situation is also an opportunity to hasten the transition to cleaner energy.
As a leading funder of energy projects in SA we are encouraged by the number of such projects that are coming to the market. Of course, we are mindful that these projects take time — sometimes several years — to come on stream. However, we are encouraged by the efforts of the public and private sectors in working together to resolve the country’s lingering energy challenges — especially in the commercial and industrial space, where a number of utility scale projects are being finalised.
Absa acted as joint mandated lead arranger and lender for SA’s first utility-scale renewable energy captive power project, which closed last month, comprising 200MW of solar power. It will be built in the North West at an estimated cost of R4.1bn. Comprising two 100MW plants developed by SA’s Sola Group, the projects will supply power to Tronox SA under a long-term power-purchase agreement.
It will help Tronox reduce its reliance on fossil fuel power and is expected to reduce the chemical company’s carbon emissions by about 13%.
Encouraging policy developments
One of the catalysts for this has been a shift in government policy to drive green and renewable energy project activity. Last year President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an increase in the private energy generation licensing threshold to 100MW. This announcement unlocked a pipeline of more than 80 confirmed private-sector projects with a combined capacity of more than 6,000MW.
In July, Ramaphosa announced the removal of the licensing threshold for embedded generation completely, ensuring that captive power projects can be pursued with a new level of urgency, assisting businesses over the next 12 months as load-shedding continues.
With the pipeline of captive power projects growing, financiers are focused on setting market precedents for bankability of the key agreements underpinning these projects, including power-purchase agreements between the independent power producers (IPPs) and private consumers. Unlike government-backed programmes, where the main outlines are pre-agreed, these agreements have to be negotiated for every new captive project. We expect some level of market standard to develop, hence the importance of setting the right tone and standards for the first few projects.
Open market beckons
When assessing the credit quality of a government-backed renewable energy project, the National Treasury is the “backstop” and guarantor for power offtake agreements. But we must consider what happens when the buyer is a business from the private sector. Financiers are focused on the off-taker’s credit quality, as well as the sustainability of the business over the longer term. In some cases additional credit support may be required; for example in the form of parent company support (for a local subsidiary’s commitments) and/or liquid security to support payments under the agreement.
Banks are starting to take a longer term view on the power market as the sector opens up, with the expectation that even if an initial power off-taker defaults the project should be able to find another buyer. We expect a merchant-style market to develop with more flexibility to trade power between producers and users. This will help in getting financiers comfortable to take a longer-term view on the financing, beyond where banks will normally lend money to corporates directly.
Sealing the deals
The focus is now on reaching financial close green captive-energy projects as they can provide much-needed generation capacity to the grid, without the need for government guarantees backing these commitments. The benefits for users are two-fold: it supports their transition to green energy and achieving net zero; and the procurement of green energy now also results in significant cost savings to these typical heavy power users.
Going green is no longer a grudge purchase but a critical commercial imperative — even more so on the African continent with its power supply challenges.
• Ehlers is head of resource & project finance at Absa CIB.
STUART THEOBALD: We need to build a stupefyingly large amount of energy capacity
Africa heads to COP27 with one voice
Decarbonising SA’s largely pedestrian transport sector
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.