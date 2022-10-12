CLÉMENCE MCNULTY: Climate change action vital despite science’s blind spots

Business Day TV speaks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital
In the last few years we have seen significant signs of climate change as the scientific evidence for human activity warming the environment has become unequivocal. However, questions about the science always seem to remain and are used in some circles to resist action. So what do we know for sure? Are there things we still don’t know?
We know natural variations in the earth’s orbit, with solar variability and volcanic activity, cannot explain the warming that we have observed in the past 150 years. The current warming trend is different because it is clearly the result of human activity since the mid-1800s.
According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC’s) sixth assessment report, climate change is proceeding at a rate not seen in recent millennia. Through these reports, published since 1990, we have gained a far better understanding of the science behind climate change, and have seen a great evolution in the accuracy of models and related science.
We know the earth’s average surface temperature has risen about 1.1 °C in the last century, with most of the warming occurring in the last 40 years. The ocean has absorbed much of the increased heat, with significant implications for ocean acidification and sea level rise.
We are also seeing an increased frequency of extreme weather events such as droughts and storms, and the past few years have been the warmest on record. Against this backdrop, the commitment as part of the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit average warming to 1.5 °C becomes particularly pressing.
Some of the things we don’t know relate to the speed at which the climate will change in future. The observed evidence seems to indicate a far faster progression than initially expected. The speed with which ice caps are melting and the rise of the sea level are examples that are of particular concern.
We are also experiencing increasing synergistic compounding effects, which is when the consequences of climate change turn what might otherwise have been a normal weather-related event — such as a fire or a heatwave — into a disaster. This is what is happening in the US West, where less snowfall is leading to more dry land and more dust deposited on the remaining snow, which in turn leads to faster snow melt.
Systemic risk
The biggest unknowns relate to tipping points, the critical thresholds that lead to large and often irreversible damage and cycles of collapse when they are crossed. Examples are the Amazon rainforest dieback, Arctic sea ice melt, a change in the Atlantic Ocean circulation patterns (the weather system that brings warm and mild weather to Europe), and permafrost thaw.
One of the biggest challenges arising from climate change is the systemic risk it presents, not only in the sense that it needs to be tackled at a global level but also that it links to issues of biodiversity, food security, health and socioeconomic development. These linkages and potential chains of impact are still being investigated, for example, the effect that rising temperatures and changes in humidity might have on malaria transmission and health-care systems.
Despite the remaining uncertainties, inaction is not an option. We know the coming years will present transition risks as we decarbonise entire industries, as well as physical risks that will manifest themselves in extreme weather effects on agriculture, health systems and immigration patterns.
There has been much focus on mitigation, with most global climate finance going to decarbonisation and especially renewable and green energy projects. But we should ensure that enough investment flows into adaptation projects too — measures that will protect communities or ecosystems from the effects of climate change.
Carbon offsets
We can’t trade mitigation and adaptation off against each other — science shows that to avoid the most catastrophic effects of climate change the world needs to limit global warming to 1.5 °C above preindustrial levels and achieve net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by midcentury. Current plans are still way off these targets so we actually need to accelerate both mitigation and adaptation.
There are opportunities to look for synergies across these two initiatives, for example well-designed nature-based solutions focused on reforestation and afforestation can support both, through carbon offsets and enhanced ecosystem services.
There are significant opportunities for the private sector to participate in mitigation and adaptation initiatives, though companies need to navigate this landscape carefully, especially regarding carbon offsets. One of the risks is that companies could be driven by regulation and compliance rather than taking a proactive stance.
Action now may seem costly, but studies demonstrate that the costs of inaction will be far more significant than the costs of transition.
• McNulty is EY Africa climate change & sustainability services leader.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CLÉMENCE MCNULTY: Climate change action vital despite science’s blind spots
Transition risks have to be mitigated as industries are decarbonised
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.