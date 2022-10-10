×

Opinion

CARTOON: Sisulu’s crime illusion

10 October 2022 - 05:06 Brandan Reynolds
Monday, October 10 2022

DARYL SWANEPOEL: SA must pull up its socks or tourism rebound may be short-lived

Crime must be brought under control, infrastructure maintained and municipalities must get their act togethe
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Murder cases in SA jump by 11.5%, crime stats show

Police minister presents quarterly crime statistics which show 6,424 people were killed
National
1 month ago

Crime stats: ‘Season of discontent’ as Gauteng murder rates up 45.2%

The province has contributed 27.6% of murder cases to the national toll, with 1,403 people killed during the 2021/22 financial year
National
3 months ago

Over 6,000 murders recorded in SA in first three months of 2022

The number of sexual offences reported to police in the first three months of 2022 rose 13.7% on 2021’s figures to 13,799
National
4 months ago

New crime stats show SA remains a very violent country

There were 2,000 kidnappings reported in SA between July and September.
National
10 months ago
Friday, October 7 2022
Friday, October 7 2022
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.