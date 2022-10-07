×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

CARTOON: Guarding the Reserve Bank’s independence

07 October 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, October 7 2022
Friday, October 7 2022

ISAAH MHLANGA: Every central bank has its ‘may day’ — the Reserve Bank too

Future interest rate hikes are no longer a given but will be data dependent
Opinion
15 hours ago

World Bank says taming runaway inflation is SA’s biggest challenge

World Bank’s latest Africa Pulse report says restoring price stability is key for the region
Economy
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Kganyago is right: inflation target should be lower

The Reserve Bank governor appears to be convinced by the argument that SA should target a rate of just 3%
Opinion
2 days ago

SA doing well, says Reserve Bank as it hails fiscal position

But latest monetary policy review paints a gloomy picture for the global and domestic economy
Economy
2 days ago

Turkish inflation tops 83%

The acceleration follows a series of interest rate cuts this year by the central bank that threaten to pile even more pressure on inflation
News
3 days ago
Thursday, October 6 2022
Thursday, October 6 2022
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
THALIA PETOUSIS: Why the commodity boom cannot be ...
Opinion
2.
DAVID SHAPIRO: Cyril did well to stash those ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ANTHONY BUTLER: Watch the politics behind the ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Ramaphosa visits Britain as cream of SA ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
DAVID LEWIS: Curb the president’s powers of ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.