JAN-DAAN VAN WYK: Hold tight, it’s a hard landing, but we’ll keep the wheels

The US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) latest interest rate hike of 75 basis points, along with its signals of more to come, have left global analysts with little doubt about the central bank’s laser focus on bringing inflation under control, even if it pains the wider economy. It also has many wondering if a so-called “soft” landing — where the economic growth slows down without inducing a recession — is now completely out of the question.
Rather, it seems inevitable that a “hard” landing — where continued central bank tightening curbs economic growth to the point that it is pushed into a severe recession — will occur. While inflation may be showing signs of moderating, we believe it is unlikely to get close to the Fed’s 2% target in the short to medium term, due to a number of positive economic drivers keeping the US economy healthy.
In particular, the nation is experiencing a strong labour market coupled with still robust consumer spending, while house prices are coming down from their peaks, without crashing. This positive sentiment and accompanying capital expenditure intentions lead to a more vibrant economy, which unfortunately, does not help to keep the inflation problem in check.
We believe that a recession may be necessary to bring down both consumer demand and job openings, so as to prevent a wage-price spiral that could drive long-term inflation expectations higher. However, this hard landing is unlikely to be as severe as some expect. This is because, unlike the period leading up to the global financial crisis, the world is not in a period of excess, and therefore, the ultimate correction should be a healthy one, as opposed to a bursting bubble, which will result in a milder, garden variety recession. While we are not saying the landing won’t be bumpy, it is doubtful that it will result in a “plane crash”.
So, where are we on the trajectory towards a recession? With consecutive negative growth in the first two quarters of 2022, by many people’s estimation the US is already in a recession. However, considering the unique market conditions, this is perhaps too simplistic an assessment.
Another good predictor is an inverted yield curve, which occurs when short-term bond yields are higher than long-term yields, and is somewhat unusual. The deeper the inversion, the more credible the signal. The yield curve is now inverted from six months out to 10 years, which is a wide inversion that affects most of the curve.
According to BCA Research, an even more consistent indicator of a recession concerns the average monthly change in the unemployment rate over three months rolling. At low unemployment levels, the unemployment rate has a greater chance of rising than falling, and when this happens, it typically continues rising. Postwar history shows us that the US has been unable to avoid a recession when the three-month average unemployment rate rises more than one-third of a percentage point.
While we do not have a strong view on whether the recession will begin as early as this year or as late as 2024, what we are certain of, is that to break inflation, Powell will need to keep his foot on the brakes.
Throughout the first half of 2022, the US had historically low unemployment levels; with the unemployment rate falling to a 53-year low of 3.5% in July and signalling to the market the late stages of business cycle expansion. However, since then, it has started to move in an upward direction, rising to 3.7% in August. The market reaction at the time was positive. It was interpreted as proof — arguably prematurely — that Fed chair Jerome Powell may turn less hawkish sooner rather than later. We monitor the US labour market closely.
Whichever way you look at it, the signals are growing stronger in favour of a hard landing. And while we do not have a strong view on whether the recession will begin as early as this year or as late as 2024, what we are certain of, is that to break inflation, Powell will need to keep his foot on the brakes.
Perhaps the actions of Paul Volcker, chair of the Fed in the 1980s, can provide insight in this regard. As the engineer of two severe, but brief recessions, he set the Fed on a considerably tighter course of monetary policy, while recalibrating policy frequently in response to money supply changes. While his actions were widely unpopular, he successfully brought inflation under control.
Closer to home, it is interesting to note the approach followed by the Reserve Bank. While SA interest rate cycles are usually broadly in sync with those of the US, the Bank does not slavishly follow the Fed (or other developed market central banks). The Bank pre-emptively started hiking interest rates at the end of 2021 and, while the policy rate is almost back to a pre-Covid-19 level (now at 6.25%), it is maintaining a hawkish footing, alive to the upside risks to inflation.
If there is one thing we can take away from the year to date, it is that in the short term, volatility offers opportunity. We believe much is in the price of assets. While the worst may soon start to appear in the rear-view mirror, for now, we view markets as having adjusted to interest rate risk and as fairly priced, broadly speaking. Though there may certainly be more pain, the market is set for a healthier recovery in the months and years ahead.
We believe that, for those who are already invested, it is not the time to sell, but rather to stay invested. And for the fortunate few who have cash to spare, it presents an opportune time to start phasing capital into risk assets in accordance with a responsible, predetermined strategy.
• Van Wyk is a senior research analyst at Stonehage Fleming Investment Management (SA).
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
JAN-DAAN VAN WYK: Hold tight, it’s a hard landing, but we’ll keep the wheels
The world is not in a period of excess and the ultimate correction could even be a healthy one
SA policy uncertainty remains elevated as blackouts impede economic growth
Global central banks hike rates as Japan steps in to defend the yen
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.