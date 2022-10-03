×

Opinion

CARTOON: Brazil’s divisive election

03 October 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Lula forecast to win as Brazilians vote in tense presidential poll

The leftist candidate is poised to beat incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in the first round of the most polarised election in decades
World
9 hours ago

Brazilian companies chase investors in battle to save Amazon

Climate conference in New York a chance to secure private investment as rainforest destruction nears the most in 15 years
Companies
1 week ago

Lula ahead of Jair Bolsonaro two weeks before Brazilian poll

The leftist leader says he hold ‘deep respect’ for Brazilian farmers and has given a nod to the armed forces
News
1 week ago

IAN BREMMER: Brazil’s democracy on the ballot in presidential election

Tightening race gives incumbent Jair Bolsonaro more grounds to claim vote rigging
Opinion
3 weeks ago
