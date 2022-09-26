While the MVIS CryptoCompare digital assets 100 index has added 5% since end-June, the Bloomberg dollar spot index is up about 7%
When will the penny drop?
Bookings for the route are live and flights start on October 26. The domestic airline will also increase its frequency between Johannesburg and Cape Town
Plans to develop township economy and boost small businesses
Appointment marks the first time two women are in charge of the UK-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company
Economist Andrew Matheny can picture a scenario in which SA starts being upgraded
Proposed law requires companies file share registers to the companies commission, who must make it available
Samsung, Xiaomi and Apple fear increased costs for their handsets if they are compelled to include NavIC, a regional navigation satellite system
Classy 37-year-old shaves half a minute off his own mark
US health regulators warn about dangers of social media challenge
We see three giant sources of risk and opportunity in global stock markets at present. First, valuation dislocations are highly stretched and should unwind. Second, economic conditions may look very different from those of the last decade. Third, many industries may face a future that is quite different from their recent past. And crucially, these three forces feed on each other.
Today we are finding that many of the shares that look most attractively priced to us are also on the right side of the other two forces. The energy sector offers some of the clearest examples and serves as an excellent illustration of how we see markets. ..
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
GRAEME FORSTER: The duration dislocation
Capital investment in primary energy has dropped significantly. The challenge is to understand how much of the energy transition is priced into valuations and act as responsible shareholders
We see three giant sources of risk and opportunity in global stock markets at present. First, valuation dislocations are highly stretched and should unwind. Second, economic conditions may look very different from those of the last decade. Third, many industries may face a future that is quite different from their recent past. And crucially, these three forces feed on each other.
Today we are finding that many of the shares that look most attractively priced to us are also on the right side of the other two forces. The energy sector offers some of the clearest examples and serves as an excellent illustration of how we see markets. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.