Opinion

GRAEME FORSTER: The duration dislocation

Capital investment in primary energy has dropped significantly. The challenge is to understand how much of the energy transition is priced into valuations and act as responsible shareholders

26 September 2022 - 13:33 Graeme Forster

We see three giant sources of risk and opportunity in global stock markets at present. First, valuation dislocations are highly stretched and should unwind. Second, economic conditions may look very different from those of the last decade. Third, many industries may face a future that is quite different from their recent past. And crucially, these three forces feed on each other. 

Today we are finding that many of the shares that look most attractively priced to us are also on the right side of the other two forces. The energy sector offers some of the clearest examples and serves as an excellent illustration of how we see markets.  ..

