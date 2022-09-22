×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

CARTOON: Unlocking party funding secrets

22 September 2022 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, September 22 2022
Thursday, September 22 2022

Top court holds the key to parties’ internal funding

amaBhungane is seeking confirmation of a high court ruling that the Executive Ethics Code was unconstitutional insofar as it doesn’t require cabinet ...
National
2 days ago

IEC to beef up capacity to probe political party funding violations

The act, which places a R15m annual limit on the amount of funds a party can receive from a single donor, was enacted in April 2021
Politics
3 weeks ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: Grand promises should not be mere statements of intent

So much of what the ANC has tried failed to achieve the stated optimum outcomes
Opinion
3 weeks ago

JONNY STEINBERG: Are exotic funders, not animals, behind farmgate?

It is plausible that the money was part of Cyril Ramaphosa’s war chest for the coming ANC elections
Opinion
1 month ago

ANC takes lion’s share of donations to political parties

Gift from a company linked to Shell boosted party as IEC report highlights the contributions of big business
National
6 months ago
Wednesday, September 21 2022
Wednesday, September 21 2022
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
LETTER: Discovery has killed the Vitality goose
Opinion / Letters
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The state of the EFF
Opinion
3.
JOHAN KOORNHOF: The privilege of being snubbed by ...
Opinion
4.
STEVEN KUO: Putin takes flak over Ukraine war ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
JOHN DLUDLU: Wanted: a fresh sense of urgency to ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.