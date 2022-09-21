Brent crude futures rose 11c to $90.73 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 5c at $83.99 a barrel
Wednesday, September 21 2022
Eskom to top the agenda after SA went into stage 6 load-shedding at the weekend
Enoch Godongwana says he has agreed to stand for the position of ANC treasurer-general
The bank will pay $35m to settle US Securities and Exchange Commission allegations
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Medium-cap company says it believes there is enough demand for global projects
Ukraine and the West regard votes as sham and illegal, while France's Macron calls plan 'a parody'
US and international squads will be missing key players when they face each other later this week
Corporates that previously flew their staff in the premium segment are opting for online gatherings
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Shocked, regretful and Gwede
Cabinet tipped to consider changes to Eskom board
Eighteen Eskom veterans sign up to help restore operations
Eskom scrambles to buy 1,000MW from private sector
Government’s emergency energy response plan is progressing, Gordhan says
WATCH: Eskom clambers for emergency power
