Opinion

CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s power salute

20 September 2022 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, September 20 2022
Eighteen Eskom veterans sign up to help restore operations

Pravin Gordhan says his department has been ‘working around the clock closely with Eskom’ to ease power cuts
National
6 hours ago

Eskom scrambles to buy 1,000MW from private sector

High load-shedding stages set to continue this week
National
1 day ago

Stage 6 load-shedding calls president home

Ramaphosa forced to cut short his visits to the US and UK
National
1 day ago

TOM EATON: Ramaphosa is just not energised enough to power SA with his shock

Please Mr President, don’t cut your next trip short — we’ll do better without you
Opinion
9 hours ago

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Government is cause of load-shedding and only it can solve the problem

Measures to get the flow of energy plants from the REIPPPP up and running lie in the state’s hands
Opinion
1 day ago
Monday, September 19 2022
