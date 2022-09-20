The SA Reserve Bank and Fed are poised for hefty hikes this week
Tuesday, September 20 2022
Pravin Gordhan says his department has been ‘working around the clock closely with Eskom’ to ease power cuts
ActionSA leader supports Joburg mayor and is unapologetic about wanting to unseat the ANC
The highly indebted packaging company has previously been granted a reprieve by lenders
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Momentum Investments economist by Sanisha Packirisamy
Red tape remains as mines and other producers of energy must register their projects with Nersa
The earthquake hits western Mexico on the anniversary of two previous quakes
Dozens of the country’s most exciting players will be excluded from this flagship event because there are simply not enough seats on board
In this extract from 'Patrice Motsepe: An Appetite for Disruption', Janet Smith tells the 'real' story of how Motsepe started in mining and the origins of his wealth
CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s power salute
Eighteen Eskom veterans sign up to help restore operations
Eskom scrambles to buy 1,000MW from private sector
Stage 6 load-shedding calls president home
TOM EATON: Ramaphosa is just not energised enough to power SA with his shock
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Government is cause of load-shedding and only it can solve the problem
