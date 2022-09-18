GRAEME WICKINS: Is the Competition Commission getting it right?

The rand weakened to a two-year low against the dollar, stretching its year-to-date losses to 10%
Should it really be about promoting historically disadvantaged people or worker ownership?
Much has been written about the hyper focus the Competition Commission is applying to the public-interest aspects of merger control, particularly the recent addition of section 12A(3)(e) of the Competition Act, which requires the commission to consider the effect mergers will have on the promotion of a greater spread of ownership of historically disadvantaged persons and workers in the market.
Some have applauded the commission’s bold steps in using this new section of the Competition Act to drive change in the demographically skewed ownership profile of corporate SA.
Others have criticised the commission for what is deemed its dogmatic application of the newly added section, which may actually result in unintended, negative consequences for historically disadvantaged owners looking to dispose of their shares (especially if the commission will not approve a merger in which historically disadvantaged shareholders are trying to exit).
As is often the case with amendments to legislation, one must wait for a body of jurisprudence to develop to give practitioners and the public guidance as to how regulators such as the commission will apply changes to the law. Since the commission’s decision to prohibit the Burger King transaction there have been several cases dealing with the promotion and/or dilution of historically disadvantaged ownership, but the outcome of a recent large merger is particularly interesting.
The matter involved an acquisition by a joint venture comprising Pharma-Q and Imperial Logistics of Ascendis Pharma (and others). It makes for interesting reading about how the commission, and the Competition Tribunal, apply this new section, specifically in cases that result in a dilution of historically disadvantaged ownership.
It appears from the decision that during its investigation the commission identified that the merger would result in a substantial dilution of indirect historically disadvantaged ownership and it therefore had concerns that the merger did not promote a greater spread of ownership by historically disadvantaged investors and workers. Following the reasoning used by the commission in prohibiting the Burger King decision, one would expect a negative outcome in this merger assessment.
However, the merging parties submitted that the target firm’s pre-merger indirect historically disadvantaged ownership was fragmented and spread among many individual shareholders, with no single such shareholder owning more than 10% of the shares. They further argued that notwithstanding the decrease in indirect historically disadvantaged ownership, the post-merger scenario would result in one of the joint venture participants (which was controlled by an historically disadvantaged shareholder) having a 51% shareholding in the target firms.
The consequence of this would be that the historically disadvantaged controlled joint venture participant would acquire de jure control over the target firms, a position that would concentrate decision-making power in the hands of one historically disadvantaged person controlled firm. Furthermore, it would give rise to increased historically disadvantaged person representation on the board of the target firms.
It was therefore argued that the proposed transaction would allow more meaningful and extensive management participation and control at board level of the target firms, despite the perceived dilution of indirect historically disadvantaged person ownership.
While the commission held the view that the merger raised substantial concerns relating to the promotion of a greater spread of ownership, it nevertheless recommended that the merger be approved subject to a condition that provided for more historically disadvantaged person management representation and control on the boards of the target firms. The acquiring firms agreed to a condition that would commit them to having no less than 75% historically disadvantaged person board representation in the target firms for as long as they held shares therein.
This demonstrates that the commission is not being as dogmatic in its application of the new section as some may have initially suspected, and it is also prepared to engage with merging parties in finding solutions that benefit historically disadvantaged person inclusion at senior corporate level, or by providing historically disadvantaged persons with more extensive management control rights.
That said, there is some debate about whether the commission, in adopting such an approach, is acting within the confines of the Competition Act, as the relevant section only contemplates that the commission must assess the effect the merger will have on the promotion of a greater spread of ownership, and not on matters pertaining to management representation and control.
The commission may argue that a purposive approach to the new section is warranted and that this gives it the freedom to explore many ways of benefiting the public interest that need not focus exclusively on historically disadvantaged persons or worker ownership.
It will be interesting to see how the commission’s approach to section 12A(3)(e) develops in the coming years, and if it will continue to explore other avenues that may benefit historically disadvantaged persons or workers that extend beyond mere ownership of shares in the merging parties.
In any event, the implications of section 12A(3)(e) on merger investigations are significant, and something merging parties need to anticipate and be ready to proactively deal with when notifying transactions to the SA competition authorities.
• Wickins is director in the competition law practice at Werksmans Attorneys.
