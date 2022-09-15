×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

MICHAEL SCHMIDT: The big apartheid fish that got away

Surviving apartheid trainees and weapons are still playing a part in the internecine warfare in rural areas

BL Premium
15 September 2022 - 14:48 Michael Schmidt

In 1988 a police “Vlakplaas” death squad under commander Eugene de Kock bombed Khotso House, headquarters of the SA Council of Churches, injuring 18 people.

The bombing was at the instruction of Security Branch chief Lt-Gen Johan van der Merwe, who was given the green light by law & order minister Adriaan Vlok, who in turn got the nod from then president PW Botha...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.