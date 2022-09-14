International Energy Agency sees strong recovery in 2023 based on China easing lockdowns and recovery in air travel
JANNIE ROSSOUW: How fuel prices hurt the pockets of consumers

With electric vehicles some way off, what can consumers and the government do to lessen the effects of rising fuel prices on daily life?
Buying fuel is a grudge purchase as most consumers have no other option in the matter. Fully electric vehicles are the only exception; other vehicles require fuel.
Consumers have a perception that fuel is too expensive. They are sensitive about fuel price increases and often respond strongly when price increases are announced. This solicits responses about the impact of fuel hikes on the domestic inflation rate, and demands that “something must be done”. In these objections, “something” goes undefined.
Fuel price and domestic rate of inflation
There are direct and indirect links between the fuel price and the measurement of the domestic inflation rate. The cost of fuel for transport has a weight of 4.82 out of 100 in the consumer price index (CPI) for all urban areas, the index used to calculate SA’s rate of inflation.
The average SA household therefore spends 4.82% of its disposable income on fuel for transport. If the price of fuel increases by 10%, the direct impact is an increase of 0.482% in the measured rate of inflation.
Increases in the price of fuel also have an indirect effect on the measured rate of inflation. Fuel is an input cost in the transportation of consumer goods. Fuel price hikes result in increases in the cost of transportation, which are reflected in the retail prices of goods.
This impact on the CPI and the rate of inflation cannot be calculated with any accuracy, but forms part of other price increases included in the rate of inflation.
So, what does this mean for consumers?
Lower fuel prices often go unnoticed as consumers are more aware of price increases than price declines. This is the case because consumers are under financial pressure, not only from the increases in the fuel price, but also from overall price increases.
Any decline in the fuel price will have the opposite effect on the measurement of the rate of inflation. Lower fuel prices help alleviate increases in the CPI and the inflation rate.
As fuel has no substitute, using it more sparingly is the only way for consumers to contain expenditure. To limit the expense of fuel consumers have to find ways to use less fuel, including travelling less. This requires consumers to plan better in terms of their travel arrangements, for example, by visiting more than one destination in the same trip rather than making separate trips.
The shared use of vehicles, such as carpooling, will also reduce fuel usage. By driving cautiously (avoiding fast acceleration and deceleration) consumers can reduce fuel consumption over time. Monitoring the use of brakes is an easy way to assess driving style. The frequent use of brakes on a vehicle implies that the driver has a less frugal driving style. Frequent braking usually occurs as a result of unnecessary acceleration.
In addition to the dollar price of crude oil, SA fuel prices are sensitive to movements in the exchange rate of the rand against the dollar. Any depreciation of the rand against the dollar results in higher domestic fuel prices. This is one area where the SA government can play a positive role in limiting domestic fuel price increases.
This can be achieved through sound economic policies that support a stable exchange rate of the rand and encourage investment in SA. The government should therefore refrain from policy announcements that scare foreign investors.
An adequate supply of fuel ensures the continued functioning of the SA economy. While fuel is expensive, it is nevertheless available. There are high economic costs if fuel is not available or if it is rationed by other means than price, for example, by limiting selling hours.
During World War 2 (1939-1945) SA had fuel rationing. Consumers were not permitted to buy fuel except with coupons issued by the government. The government had the power to decide who was entitled to buy fuel. This was most disruptive as people could not travel when necessary. In this instance the pain of higher prices and inflation did not exist. The pain came in the form of nonavailability disrupting people’s lives.
In the 1970s and 1980s, SA had fuel rationing through limited selling hours and speed limits. Journeys took a long time, while fuel could not be purchased after hours or over weekends. Under these circumstances consumers suffered in the form of time wastage, discomfort, disruption and queuing for fuel.
This can be called "queflation". In terms of the current system used in SA fuel is available, albeit at elevated prices, for consumers who can decide how, where and when to use it. The alternative is control and rationing by the government, with an unreasonable expectation of a lower price. The latter system brings a high cost in the form of discomfort and queflation.
• Rossouw is a visiting professor at Wits Business School.
