How to improve your board’s performance — and why you should bother

It does seem as though a board’s performance correlates with the organisation’s financial performance — not forgetting overall performance, as the Zondo state capture commission has so graphically illustrated.
Global research in 2018 by McKinsey & Co suggests there is a correlation between board performance and directors’ effectiveness at core board activities, and that this correlates directly with financial outperformance relative to peers.
Just one of the findings says it all: “Nearly 60% of directors at boards in the top quartile for effectiveness say their respective organisations have significantly outperformed peers.” Fast forward four years and we have the Zondo commission’s reports, which set out the consequences of poor board performance.
It is therefore quite logical that organisations and their boards should focus on improving board performance. Based on the research from McKinsey as well as research by management consultancy Russell Reynolds Associates, there are a number of areas associated with top-quartile board performance. These areas complement the board’s traditional oversight role and show just how much the board’s remit has expanded.
Boards should also take a broad view of how they operate. Important issues to consider include whether there are enough independents and whether the board as a whole has the requisite mix of skills. Board size is also an issue — having the right mix of skills has to be balanced against not having too unwieldy a board.
Most important of all, the board needs to accept that meeting attendance is no longer enough given the board’s expanding role. Is enough being done to ensure everybody speaks up, that alternate sources of intelligence are identified, and that the independents are given an opportunity to meet without executives being present?
Evaluation is a critical tool to help governing bodies become more effective. Boards should ensure they commission a regular, independent evaluation of their performance, and put processes in place to act on the results. Salient details of the evaluation need to be included in the integrated report.
The King IV Report on Corporate Governance makes it clear that the governing body is the apex of the governance structure and, as the Zondo commission showed, lack of governance has catastrophic consequences. Putting in the work to make sure your board performs well is now a big responsibility.
• Natesan is CEO and Du Plessis facilitator at the Institute of Directors SA.
How to improve your board’s performance — and why you should bother
