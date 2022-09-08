CARTOON: Squeaky clean auditor-general

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Economic freedom report for 2022 shows SA has fallen in key rankings to its lowest levels in 20 years
Choice of acting boss gives a leg up to auditing regulator, which is trying to repair its image
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe says two of its three councillors were allegedly bribed to vote against Vasco da Gama
Despite the growth, the retailer warns of global inflation squeezing consumers’ wallets
Business Day TV talks to RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux
61% of respondents are unsatisfied with prevailing business conditions in SA, a survey finds
Fed meets later in September and is expected to deliver another robust rate hike
The fiery Australian broke rackets after being defeated by the 27th-seed Russian
AITF head Jabulani Selumane speaks to Phuti Mpyane about developmental funding to black-owned motoring entities
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
