Opinion

CARTOON: Britain bins Boris

07 September 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, September 7 2022

Tories vote in Liz Truss as UK’s new prime minister

Truss faces a long, costly and difficult to-do list, which opposition legislators say is the result of 12 years of poor Conservative government
World
1 day ago

Bookie expects a short stay for Liz Truss

UK bookmaker William Hill says betting odds are stacked against Truss outlasting May’s premiership
News
1 day ago

Truss names Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor of the exchequer

The incoming British premier gains a key ally in Kwarteng as they tackle the country’s troubled economy
News
6 hours ago

Boris Johnson is out but not down, says aide

Outgoing prime minister will take his seat as an MP but may make a return to high office one day
World
2 days ago

Truss plans to freeze energy bills

New UK prime minister aims to avert huge increase in power costs
News
21 hours ago
Tuesday, September 6 2022
