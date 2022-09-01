×

Opinion

CARTOON: COPE’s death rattle

01 September 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, September 1 2022

COPE shows Mosiuoa Lekota the door

The party has suspended its leader, saying he has been divisive in his approach to leadership
National
2 days ago

TOM EATON: Dear Mosiuoa and John, I just can’t cope with this lot any more

Lekota suffers the indignity of being suspended by his own party just days after the ANC seeks Jacob Zuma’s advice
Opinion
2 days ago

No notable inclusion for independent candidates in electoral bill, critics say

The Electoral Amendment Bill aims to comply with a Constitutional Court ruling that the electoral system make provision for independent candidates
National
6 months ago

Coalition partners welcome Patriotic Alliance into Joburg and Ekurhuleni

The inclusion of the PA will give the coalition more seats and stabilise the two metros
National
6 months ago

COPE’s Murunwa Makwarela elected Tshwane speaker

Makwarela was elected on Thursday morning unopposed, after the departure of DA speaker Katlego Mathebe
National
7 months ago
