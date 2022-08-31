×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

CARTOON: Ramaphosa zips it

31 August 2022 - 05:02 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, August 31 2022
Wednesday, August 31 2022

Ramaphosa sidesteps farmgate questions in rowdy session with MPs

President wants investigations completed before he explains dollars stolen from Phala Phala
National
7 hours ago

Hawks have taken more than 40 statements on Phala Phala, says Lebeya

The development was contained in a briefing by the Hawks chief on action against crime in SA
National
1 week ago

Intelligence committee to probe Zizi Kodwa’s alleged role in robbery at Ramaphosa’s farm

It is alleged Kodwa knew about the robbery but kept it secret ‘rather than reporting it to appropriate authorities’
National
2 weeks ago

Opposition parties band together to hold Ramaphosa to account over Phala Phala

Parties agree the concealment of the president’s responses to the public protector is unacceptable
National
3 weeks ago

Ramaphosa’s take on Phala Phala is the elephant in the room at the ANC policy conference

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele says the president is addressing concerns over the farm robbery by deferring to law enforcement
Politics
1 month ago
Tuesday, August 30 2022
Tuesday, August 30 2022
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
DUMA GQUBULE: Basic income grant is coming — ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: How not to run an impeachment committee
Opinion / Editorials
3.
MARK RAINE: High EV import duty blocking industry ...
Opinion
4.
ANDREW TRENCH: Constitutional Court will not ...
Opinion
5.
FRANK SPENCER: Vanadium: a far-reaching solution ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.