LESLIE ADAMS: Fully immersed in the stream age

Business Day TV talks to Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities
South Africans are adept at getting their content fix regardless of income and the options are coming thick and fast
Public Servants Association initially demanded a 10% hike, but cut their demands to 6.5% recently
The act, which places a R15m annual limit on the amount of funds a party can receive from a single donor, was enacted in April 2021
Net income for the six months jumps more than 400%
Growth in total credit has probably reached the peak of the current cycle and will start to moderate in the coming months, says Nedbank
Retailer targets lower-income segment to attract more consumers to stores
At least 22 people killed in clashes in Iraq’s capital
Hooker Folau Fainga’a’s throws repeatedly missed their targets last week
Tesla's next phase — if achieved — could fundamentally remake the global vehicle industry
Regardless of their income bracket, South Africans have always been savvy about getting their content fix. This dawned on me a few nights ago when I was streaming a new show. As luck would have it, the connection was poor and the image was pixelated beyond enjoyment.
An offhand remark to my wife about the shoddy picture quality had her reminding me of the days when South Africans would purchase DVDs of dubious copyright origins from street vendors for about R20 a pop, squinting at our TV screens while shovelling handfuls of popcorn into our mouths.
Now this curb-side catalogue of viewing pleasures has gone the same way as video rental stores. Enter what has been dubbed the Great Streaming Boom; a mass move to video on demand (VOD) services. While not exactly catalysed by the pandemic, this shift certainly accelerated during Covid-19, with viewers signing up to VOD bigwigs such as Netflix, Showmax and Viu at speeds that rivalled the emergence of new coronavirus cases.
While SA is in no way unique in its mushrooming streaming status — it’s very much a global phenomenon — certain contextual factors make our market particularly amenable to VOD. Forgive the excessive use of acronyms, but trust me when I say these will soon become as commonplace as the word “TV”!
Light speed
Covid-19 accelerated digital transformation by about 10 years, with streaming one of its top beneficiaries. More than two years since the arrival of the pandemic we are seeing mass rollouts of fibre and subsea cables, which will not only improve local internet access but also the speed and quality.
Google recently launched its Equiano internet cable at Melkbosstrand in the Western Cape, the highest-capacity internet cable ever landed on African shores, which promises to drive down costs as soon as it comes online.
SA network providers, once criticised for their high data costs, have finally got the memo and launched a wave of affordable, uncapped data packages. Added to that is the long-overdue digital television transition, which will improve our viewing experience while making cellular networks better and cheaper.
No more patchy videos or dropped calls; these enhancements will pave the way for a seamless streaming experience.
Lifestyle change
Not only did the pandemic speed up digital migration, it also changed our consumption patterns. During lockdown our work day changed fundamentally. No longer bound to office hours, night owls were able to work well into the witching hours while morning birds could kick-start their days before dawn and clock-off early. And waiting for them, whenever they needed a break, was a plethora of streaming services.
Gone were the days when you needed to time dinner around your favourite Sunday night show — now you could watch whatever you wanted, whenever you wanted.
As we enter the era of the hybrid workforce, consumers have become accustomed to this newfound convenience and flexibility, which is evidenced by the drop in live TV viewership and the growth in the overall VOD category as reflected in Television Audience Measurement (Tams) data.
Lights off, devices on
Load-shedding has knocked live TV and spiked streaming. In June it was reported that stage 6 load-shedding sent the average live TV viewing time in SA down by 35% year on year, simultaneously highlighting that when the lights went out devices all across the country stayed on; with favourite shows pre-downloaded or streamed using data and routers.
Viu, SA’s largest streaming service, reports that more than 50% of its 130-million minutes viewed per month are streamed via 3G; a blow to the argument that the high cost of data prohibits streaming among lower-income audiences. While cost may be a factor that limits the use of data for other purposes, it doesn’t seem to stand in the way of South Africans and their entertainment.
Fast lane
Free ad-supported TV (Fast) — also known as advertising video on demand (AVOD) — is a subcategory of VOD where viewers are able to access premium broadcast content without paying a subscription fee for the privilege. By way of example, Netflix and Showmax are subscription video on demand (SVOD) services (though both have announced that they are now also exploring advertising-supported offerings); while Viu and eVOD are categorised as Fast or AVOD.
Fast presents a huge opportunity for the local market. Consider this: in exchange for having free, unlimited access to their favourite shows viewers need only watch a few ads. And current stats suggest South Africans are more than comfortable with that, especially if it means lightening their financial load.
There’s also something to be said for the perception of value. We are increasingly seeing premium live-TV accounts cancelled, with the hefty subscription fee redirected to several streaming service providers instead. Entertainment plays a pivotal role in our lives, and its importance is underscored in our admittedly disloyal viewing habits.
This is why Fast resonates with our cash-conscious country, which now enjoys a mobile internet user penetration of almost 80% according to the latest Stats SA figures. It doesn’t ask consumers to prioritise their entertainment spending, but rather allows them to watch their favourite shows whenever they like — all for the price of a few ads.
Which brings me back to my original point: South Africans will always find a way to extract maximum value at minimal spend. While viewing patterns will continue to evolve, you can rest assured that value will always remain a driving force in our market, influencing everything from our taste in TV snacks to the way we consume content.
• Adams is sales director at Reach Africa.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LESLIE ADAMS: Fully immersed in the stream age
South Africans are adept at getting their content fix regardless of income and the options are coming thick and fast
Regardless of their income bracket, South Africans have always been savvy about getting their content fix. This dawned on me a few nights ago when I was streaming a new show. As luck would have it, the connection was poor and the image was pixelated beyond enjoyment.
An offhand remark to my wife about the shoddy picture quality had her reminding me of the days when South Africans would purchase DVDs of dubious copyright origins from street vendors for about R20 a pop, squinting at our TV screens while shovelling handfuls of popcorn into our mouths.
Now this curb-side catalogue of viewing pleasures has gone the same way as video rental stores. Enter what has been dubbed the Great Streaming Boom; a mass move to video on demand (VOD) services. While not exactly catalysed by the pandemic, this shift certainly accelerated during Covid-19, with viewers signing up to VOD bigwigs such as Netflix, Showmax and Viu at speeds that rivalled the emergence of new coronavirus cases.
While SA is in no way unique in its mushrooming streaming status — it’s very much a global phenomenon — certain contextual factors make our market particularly amenable to VOD. Forgive the excessive use of acronyms, but trust me when I say these will soon become as commonplace as the word “TV”!
Light speed
Covid-19 accelerated digital transformation by about 10 years, with streaming one of its top beneficiaries. More than two years since the arrival of the pandemic we are seeing mass rollouts of fibre and subsea cables, which will not only improve local internet access but also the speed and quality.
Google recently launched its Equiano internet cable at Melkbosstrand in the Western Cape, the highest-capacity internet cable ever landed on African shores, which promises to drive down costs as soon as it comes online.
SA network providers, once criticised for their high data costs, have finally got the memo and launched a wave of affordable, uncapped data packages. Added to that is the long-overdue digital television transition, which will improve our viewing experience while making cellular networks better and cheaper.
No more patchy videos or dropped calls; these enhancements will pave the way for a seamless streaming experience.
Lifestyle change
Not only did the pandemic speed up digital migration, it also changed our consumption patterns. During lockdown our work day changed fundamentally. No longer bound to office hours, night owls were able to work well into the witching hours while morning birds could kick-start their days before dawn and clock-off early. And waiting for them, whenever they needed a break, was a plethora of streaming services.
Gone were the days when you needed to time dinner around your favourite Sunday night show — now you could watch whatever you wanted, whenever you wanted.
As we enter the era of the hybrid workforce, consumers have become accustomed to this newfound convenience and flexibility, which is evidenced by the drop in live TV viewership and the growth in the overall VOD category as reflected in Television Audience Measurement (Tams) data.
Lights off, devices on
Load-shedding has knocked live TV and spiked streaming. In June it was reported that stage 6 load-shedding sent the average live TV viewing time in SA down by 35% year on year, simultaneously highlighting that when the lights went out devices all across the country stayed on; with favourite shows pre-downloaded or streamed using data and routers.
Viu, SA’s largest streaming service, reports that more than 50% of its 130-million minutes viewed per month are streamed via 3G; a blow to the argument that the high cost of data prohibits streaming among lower-income audiences. While cost may be a factor that limits the use of data for other purposes, it doesn’t seem to stand in the way of South Africans and their entertainment.
Fast lane
Free ad-supported TV (Fast) — also known as advertising video on demand (AVOD) — is a subcategory of VOD where viewers are able to access premium broadcast content without paying a subscription fee for the privilege. By way of example, Netflix and Showmax are subscription video on demand (SVOD) services (though both have announced that they are now also exploring advertising-supported offerings); while Viu and eVOD are categorised as Fast or AVOD.
Fast presents a huge opportunity for the local market. Consider this: in exchange for having free, unlimited access to their favourite shows viewers need only watch a few ads. And current stats suggest South Africans are more than comfortable with that, especially if it means lightening their financial load.
There’s also something to be said for the perception of value. We are increasingly seeing premium live-TV accounts cancelled, with the hefty subscription fee redirected to several streaming service providers instead. Entertainment plays a pivotal role in our lives, and its importance is underscored in our admittedly disloyal viewing habits.
This is why Fast resonates with our cash-conscious country, which now enjoys a mobile internet user penetration of almost 80% according to the latest Stats SA figures. It doesn’t ask consumers to prioritise their entertainment spending, but rather allows them to watch their favourite shows whenever they like — all for the price of a few ads.
Which brings me back to my original point: South Africans will always find a way to extract maximum value at minimal spend. While viewing patterns will continue to evolve, you can rest assured that value will always remain a driving force in our market, influencing everything from our taste in TV snacks to the way we consume content.
• Adams is sales director at Reach Africa.
Disney all set to fight for SA eyes and pockets
More competition for Netflix as MultiChoice to offer Disney+ to local audiences
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Cinema sector faces challenges as home streaming takes off
PODCAST | Digital advertising opportunities in the content sharing space
Disney overtakes Netflix on streaming subscribers
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: What Netflix strategies signal about the future of ...
‘Batgirl’ shelved in cost-cutting exercise
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.