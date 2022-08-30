×

HENRO KRUGER: Small-scale embedded energy generation an opportunity for small businesses

Department of small business development should follow Cape Town’s example of empowering SMMEs take advantage of opportunities in growing alternative energy sector

30 August 2022 - 05:00 Henro Kruger
Electricity transmission pylons in the Dunoon informal settlement in Cape Town. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DWAYNE SENIOR
Electricity transmission pylons in the Dunoon informal settlement in Cape Town. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DWAYNE SENIOR

The load-shedding crisis and rising electricity costs serve as the primary motivators for SA consumers to consider alternative options to meet their energy supply needs. Small-scale embedded generation (SSEG) provides the opportunity for traditional electricity consumers to be transformed into “prosumers”, meaning small businesses can become active contributors to the supply of electricity.

About 2.61-million small, micro and medium enterprises (SMMEs) are operating throughout SA, many of which are eager to disentangle themselves from Eskom’s hold. SMMEs have a crucial role in any SA industry as they contribute not only to economic growth, but also as vessels towards sustainable job creation.

However, in its quest for total bureaucratic control the governing party has relentlessly been handing down ever more restrictive regulations and mandates to businesses of all sizes, which will be worsened by the various proposed master plans. Yet, it is small firms that suffer the most because they have less access to the financial, equity and material resources needed to cope with mounting regulatory requirements. The red-tape infested business environment entrenched by the ANC government is creating more pitfalls for small business owners, while locking many other potential business owners out of specific industries entirely.

On July 25, President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined his energy action plan that will purportedly fast-track new energy generation projects. The plan even acknowledges that there is significant potential for the participation of households and businesses, thereby presenting an ideal opportunity for the growth of the SMME sector through the energy generation industry in the form of SSEG — facilities that are able to generate power located at residential, commercial or industrial sites. The generated electricity is generally consumed at these facilities.

Such decentralised renewable electricity sources are gaining popularity fast as South Africans seek to become more independent. With decreasing input costs and the emergence of new technologies such as storage (batteries), data devices (sensors and smart meters), and ICT infrastructure that matches energy supply and demand, many new opportunities for local and collective forms of energy consumption and production are being created.

SSEG presents unique opportunities for SMMEs to participate in the fast-growing renewable energy industry. However, due to skills, resources (financial and material) and human capital limitations, SMME operations are often limited to few opportunities in the value chain. The typical SSEG value chain comprises various manufacturing, transportation and logistics, construction, operation and maintenance, auxiliary and professional services. 

Given that the manufacturing of appropriate equipment and components is highly capital-intensive, it disproportionately benefits large enterprises that preside over or have access to the necessary resources.

Most SSEG components and equipment are manufactured abroad, imported and assembled locally. China and Germany already dominate the manufacturing section of the value chain. However, there are many opportunities in other areas of the value chain in which SMMEs could partake. That is if the necessary political will and incentive support for SMMEs exists, which it does not. The current bureaucratic business environment is simply not enabling and encouraging SMME participation.

It is troubling that small business development minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is not actively working to promote increased SMME participation in the renewable energy sector. Even though the SSEG industry is still in its growing phase there is already a mass of obstacles faced by SMMEs that wish to enter the market: 

  • a highly restrictive regulatory framework, red tape and unnecessary bureaucracy;
  • uncertain property rights;
  • lost investor confidence in the industry due to inept centralised power generators;
  • highly capital-intensive industry;
  • rigid labour legislation;
  • lack of skills development support;
  • lack of financial support; and
  • lack of business management support.

Having foreseen the market opportunity, the City of Cape Town has been at the forefront of empowering the SMME participation in this regard. It has recently embarked on an ambitious and inclusive plan to end load-shedding by making Cape Town less reliant on Eskom. Cash will be paid to commercial and industrial customers who feed power to the grid, thereby demonstrating that it is possible for public-private partnerships to fully commercialise the SSEG industry to stimulate growth, improve efficiency and ensure a reliable energy supply.

Small business is the backbone of the SA economy. To empower the sector and aid it in the fight against load-shedding the department of small business development would do well by following Cape Town’s example.

• Kruger is a DA MP and shadow deputy small business development minister.

HARTMUT WINKLER: Mishandling of Koeberg extension is a cloud over nuclear sector capacity

There have been big delays in getting Africa’s only nuclear power station operating optimally
Opinion
1 week ago

MICHAEL SCHMIDT: The flaws in Ramaphosa’s go-green energy plan

Coal will remain king in SA for the foreseeable future
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Business urges Ramaphosa to make his energy plan happen

But NUM says the private sector is favoured and this will open the way to the privatisation of Eskom
National
1 month ago

Cash for excess power will only apply to commercial and industrial customers at first

Cape Town is pushing to become first SA city to be free of load-shedding
National
1 month ago
