×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

CARTOON: Hardline health MEC

30 August 2022 - 21:23 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, August 30 2022
Tuesday, August 30 2022

EDITORIAL: Right message, wrong recipient

Limpopo’s health MEC, Phophi Ramathuba, misdirected her rant about Zimbabweans seeking medical treatment in SA
Opinion
1 day ago

Limpopo health MEC says comments to foreign patient were taken out of context

Dr Phophi Ramathuba was filmed telling a woman from Zimbabwe that her country, not SA, must take responsibility for her health issues
National
6 days ago

No xenophobia in plan to end most special immigration permits, SA says

Many ‘economic migrants’ abuse SA’s asylum provisions by falsifying reasons for leaving their countries, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi says
National
5 days ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: Labour and hospitals do not come in heaps and lumps

Immigrants add opportunities for employment and their taxes helps the state extend services
Opinion
5 days ago
Monday, August 29 2022
Monday, August 29 2022
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: How not to run an impeachment committee
Opinion / Editorials
2.
DUMA GQUBULE: Basic income grant is coming — ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TOM EATON: Dear Mosiuoa and John, I just can’t ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Corporates take over failed ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
JOHANN ELS: Radical economic transformation is ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.