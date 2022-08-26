PAUL VORSTER: Beware the hubris of unbridled success

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The Council for Medical Schemes failed to act before Health Squared threw in the towel
Former president backs governing party’s strategy to renew itself
Mining company vows to end its tendency since its launch in 2013 to agree during negotiations with striking workers to pay hikes higher that inflation
Fundi Tshazibana says SA has not seen inflation at the rate experienced in developed economies thanks in part to central bank policy
City’s two biggest chambers of commerce warn that rising costs and crime are deterring investors and stifling existing companies
Pham Doan Trang published material on human rights and alleged police brutality in Vietnam, and was convicted in December
England batsmen close gap to 40 runs against Proteas in Manchester
The on-screen world of cooks and cooking is receiving some tense pressure cooker treatment, writes Tymon Smith
We often focus heavily on what organisations should be doing when they are in some sort of trouble, but forget about these important endeavours when things are going well. Usually, when organisations realise they are dealing with challenges, priority is placed on mitigating risks and ensuring improvement, whether it is at an organisational culture level or more systems based.
Yet embattled organisations, imperfect by any standard, may be in better shape than many highly successful ones. Let me explain: one of the most successful, dominant and high-performing organisations in the world, the New Zealand All Blacks, have been experiencing a slump in performance recently. In their heyday when World Cup-winning coach Graham Henry was in charge, it continuity seemed logical and Henry’s assistant coach, Steve Hansen, was immediately selected to replace him. There was no “tendering" for this position. In fact, reports indicated that appointing Hansen was just a formality, though he was interviewed and assessed before his appointment (at least that was what we were told).
This appeared to work. Hansen had an incredible record as head coach of the All Blacks, though the Webb Ellis Cup was elusive in his later career. Hansen achieved an 88.79% win record as head coach. It therefore seemed prudent, if not necessary, to also replace Hansen with his assistant coach, Ian Foster. It has worked before, why wouldn’t it work again? Additionally, Foster was recommended for the job by Hansen. How could he not be appointed head coach?
Unfortunately, at the time of writing this article Foster has lost five of his last seven tests and the All Blacks have now slumped to fourth in the world rankings; something that was considered unfathomable two years ago. But this is where things get interesting. Since the “unsuccess" started creeping in, questions have been raised over the appointment process of the All Blacks head coach. Was enough done to vet Foster? Who else was considered? Why was there no formal process with several coaches interviewed? Was Foster an old boys’ club appointment?
No-one asked these questions when the All Blacks were basking in their success. But when things go wrong retrospect kicks in and a slew of questions begin to arise. Are the Barrett brothers a further representation of apparent nepotism in the New Zealand All Blacks? Have the All Blacks been weakened by SA no longer participating in the Super Rugby tournament?
What’s most interesting about these criticisms is that they would never have been raised had the All Blacks remained dominant. No-one would have cared if Foster was an old boys’ club appointment, or whether the entire All Blacks team was composed of Barrett brothers. If they were winning, why worry?
This microcosm of ethical retrospect in the New Zealand All Blacks is telling and generalisable to many other organisations that enjoy dominant success. For example, Steinhoff had unprecedented success and was considered an organisation that guaranteed returns here in SA. Steinhoff couldn’t lose. However, before its great and scandalous fall we now know that ethics was a peripheral issue for the organisation. Steinhoff ignored, or did not care, to take organisational ethics seriously. No ethics management interventions were instituted. No governance structures existed to oversee the ethical culture of the organisation. This was clear from its integrated reports. Why was nothing done? Because the organisation was so successful. Who cares when we are winning?
Perhaps organisations that aren’t blinded by success but remain prudent and humble about possible failings, have better prospects of longer-term success. The world is flush with ideas that high performance is a mindset. But we must distinguish between a high-performance mindset and arrogance.
Perhaps we have all been mistaken. Steinhoff, Boeing, Enron, Arthur Anderson, VBS Mutual Bank, Theranos and many other organisations were highly successful — and too caught up in the glory of their dominance and hubris. At least six of the seven organisations above no longer exist today. This is a lesson we should take to heart: evaluating the ethics of decisions and actions should be a continuous process in every organisation, rather than an exercise in finger-pointing in hindsight.
The leadership structures of organisations should regularly evaluate what skeletons in the closet may appear when success proves elusive.
• Dr Vorster is a senior research specialist at The Ethics Institute.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
PAUL VORSTER: Beware the hubris of unbridled success
The recent slump in the performance of the New Zealand All Blacks offers any organisation a salient reminder of the need for constant evaluation of performance and systems
We often focus heavily on what organisations should be doing when they are in some sort of trouble, but forget about these important endeavours when things are going well. Usually, when organisations realise they are dealing with challenges, priority is placed on mitigating risks and ensuring improvement, whether it is at an organisational culture level or more systems based.
Yet embattled organisations, imperfect by any standard, may be in better shape than many highly successful ones. Let me explain: one of the most successful, dominant and high-performing organisations in the world, the New Zealand All Blacks, have been experiencing a slump in performance recently. In their heyday when World Cup-winning coach Graham Henry was in charge, it continuity seemed logical and Henry’s assistant coach, Steve Hansen, was immediately selected to replace him. There was no “tendering" for this position. In fact, reports indicated that appointing Hansen was just a formality, though he was interviewed and assessed before his appointment (at least that was what we were told).
This appeared to work. Hansen had an incredible record as head coach of the All Blacks, though the Webb Ellis Cup was elusive in his later career. Hansen achieved an 88.79% win record as head coach. It therefore seemed prudent, if not necessary, to also replace Hansen with his assistant coach, Ian Foster. It has worked before, why wouldn’t it work again? Additionally, Foster was recommended for the job by Hansen. How could he not be appointed head coach?
Unfortunately, at the time of writing this article Foster has lost five of his last seven tests and the All Blacks have now slumped to fourth in the world rankings; something that was considered unfathomable two years ago. But this is where things get interesting. Since the “unsuccess" started creeping in, questions have been raised over the appointment process of the All Blacks head coach. Was enough done to vet Foster? Who else was considered? Why was there no formal process with several coaches interviewed? Was Foster an old boys’ club appointment?
No-one asked these questions when the All Blacks were basking in their success. But when things go wrong retrospect kicks in and a slew of questions begin to arise. Are the Barrett brothers a further representation of apparent nepotism in the New Zealand All Blacks? Have the All Blacks been weakened by SA no longer participating in the Super Rugby tournament?
What’s most interesting about these criticisms is that they would never have been raised had the All Blacks remained dominant. No-one would have cared if Foster was an old boys’ club appointment, or whether the entire All Blacks team was composed of Barrett brothers. If they were winning, why worry?
This microcosm of ethical retrospect in the New Zealand All Blacks is telling and generalisable to many other organisations that enjoy dominant success. For example, Steinhoff had unprecedented success and was considered an organisation that guaranteed returns here in SA. Steinhoff couldn’t lose. However, before its great and scandalous fall we now know that ethics was a peripheral issue for the organisation. Steinhoff ignored, or did not care, to take organisational ethics seriously. No ethics management interventions were instituted. No governance structures existed to oversee the ethical culture of the organisation. This was clear from its integrated reports. Why was nothing done? Because the organisation was so successful. Who cares when we are winning?
Perhaps organisations that aren’t blinded by success but remain prudent and humble about possible failings, have better prospects of longer-term success. The world is flush with ideas that high performance is a mindset. But we must distinguish between a high-performance mindset and arrogance.
Perhaps we have all been mistaken. Steinhoff, Boeing, Enron, Arthur Anderson, VBS Mutual Bank, Theranos and many other organisations were highly successful — and too caught up in the glory of their dominance and hubris. At least six of the seven organisations above no longer exist today. This is a lesson we should take to heart: evaluating the ethics of decisions and actions should be a continuous process in every organisation, rather than an exercise in finger-pointing in hindsight.
The leadership structures of organisations should regularly evaluate what skeletons in the closet may appear when success proves elusive.
• Dr Vorster is a senior research specialist at The Ethics Institute.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Foster to coach All Blacks through to World Cup
VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Test cricket remains rudderless with no real purpose
Boks have best available squad but need selections spot on for Wallabies
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.