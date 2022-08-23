×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

CARTOON: High-flying profligacy

23 August 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, August 23 2022
Tuesday, August 23 2022

President’s SAA flight to DRC was best quote at about R1.6m, as Inkwazi could not fly

The flight to Kinshasa carried 14 passengers and the return flight 55, excluding SAAF crew members.
National
19 hours ago

Ramaphosa charters SAA plane as VIP fleet grounded

Kinshasa summit trip costs country millions thanks to unpaid fees, non-approved modifications on presidential jets
National
3 days ago

Opposition parties pressure Bank on Phala Phala probe

Institution has to report as soon as possible on foreign-exchange declarations by president
National
5 days ago

ANC electoral support set to decline further, poll shows

Ipsos says 42% would vote for it in a national election now, down from 47% in the 2021 municipal election
Politics
6 days ago

DUMA GQUBULE: Ramaphosa takes ANC on a suicide mission with no economic revival plan

The party is so beholden to its failed policies it is prepared to throw the 2024 election
Opinion
1 week ago
Monday, August 22 2022
Monday, August 22 2022
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Winde is showing other ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LETTER: A colonial bubble of robber barons
Opinion / Letters
3.
PAUL MASHATILE: Recovery may be slow and ...
Opinion
4.
RICHARD J GRANT: Portrayal of socialism and ...
Opinion
5.
DARYL SWANEPOEL: Grease the gears so the economic ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.