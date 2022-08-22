Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Law shouldt be based on objective assessment of risk rather than catch-all approach
Members have to scramble to join other schemes after six amalgamation efforts failed
The Public Servants Association is expected to continue with its ballot until Friday after talks about a pay hike deal failed
Africa’s biggest lender says it is guarding against new entrants emulating Capitec’s retail banking rise
Importers unhappy with slow decision-making in custom duty adjustment cases
Private school operator’s margins remain under pressure
Zelensky urges vigilance before independence day celebrations
Haaland and Silva help Manchester City recover from two goals down to draw 3-3
The meaning of personal authenticity is ever-changing
CARTOON: Presidential material?
Siviwe Gwarube is new DA chief whip after Natasha Mazzone is demoted
DA calls for parliament to reconvene over blackouts and fuel price hikes
DA calls on FBI to probe theft at Ramaphosa’s farm
EFF MPs’ attacks on Ramaphosa turn National Assembly into slanging match
