New Covid-19 outbreaks across China in July weighed on consumer and business spending
The troubled National Health Service now has 6.6-million patients waiting to see GPs, get scans or have operations
Sars and corruption busters need more tools to investigate, says Edward Kieswetter
The ruling party gathering hit by litigation and a breach of security allegedly leading to the cloning of delegates’ tags
Apple updated its general employee conduct policy about two years ago to explicitly prohibit discrimination on the basis of caste
Consumer finances crumble under the pressure of rising prices and interest rates, Unisa vulnerability report shows
Group homes in on home deliveries trend and hopes to supply electricity to Eskom
Everyday expenses such as that for instant noodles and motorcycle taxis have been soaring — and increases might linger
Reece James seemed to have sealed the points for the hosts with a 77th-minute goal, but the striker scored in stoppage time
EVs can be charged to about 340km of driving range in around 30 minutes
As the crow flies the village of Anttola, on the shores of sprawling Lake Saimaa in southeast Finland, is 80km from the Finno-Russian border. That border is 1,300km long, running from the frigid reaches of Lapland down to the Gulf of Finland, not too far from St Petersburg.
That 1,300km will shortly become a vast new stretch of Nato-Russian border. Finnish politicians and voters have rapidly shifted from scepticism about Nato membership to overwhelming positivity due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
RORY JUBBER: Opposition parties need to get cracking with foreign policy plans
Given the prospect of a new governing coalition in 2024, they should get to work on formulating a stance
As the crow flies the village of Anttola, on the shores of sprawling Lake Saimaa in southeast Finland, is 80km from the Finno-Russian border. That border is 1,300km long, running from the frigid reaches of Lapland down to the Gulf of Finland, not too far from St Petersburg.
That 1,300km will shortly become a vast new stretch of Nato-Russian border. Finnish politicians and voters have rapidly shifted from scepticism about Nato membership to overwhelming positivity due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.