Opinion

Kenya’s soap opera election

The cards seem to be stacked against vice-president William Ruto, but it would be foolish to write him off

04 August 2022 - 15:01 Ronak Gopaldas and Menzi Ndhlovu

The 2022 Kenyan election is unique in many ways. It marks the first time since the Daniel Arap Moi era that neither an incumbent president nor a candidate from the country’s largest ethnic community, the Kikuyu, is a major contender for president.

Bizarrely, the current vice-president, William Ruto, is running as the de facto opposition candidate, while President Uhuru Kenyatta’s long-time rival and former prime minister, Raila Odinga, now has the incumbent’s explicit endorsement for the top job...

