Opinion

CARTOON: Behind ANC’s Reserve Bank push

03 August 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, August 3 2022
EDITORIAL: New calls for Bank’s nationalisation remain absurd

ANC should be looking to the government, not the Reserve Bank, to address low growth and unemployment issues
Opinion
1 day ago

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: The ANC lives and leads — assertion or ambition?

Germany’s SDP shows the value of analysing failings in a broad rank-and-file exercise
Opinion
15 hours ago

TOM EATON: For the ANC money is something donors supply for holding up a sign

Its conference showed that the only policies its members care for are those held by their financial advisers
Opinion
1 day ago

Reserve Bank’s role at issue as ANC holds sombre crisis talks on economic policy

ANC holds talks on five key areas — unemployment, the need for a state bank, land expropriation, energy security and the Bank’s mandate
Politics
2 days ago

STUART THEOBALD: ANC collapse is perhaps what SA needs

The elites are recognising there is no way the party can restore itself and that we would be better off if true disaster struck
Opinion
2 days ago

ANC revives plans for wealth tax to fund basic income grant

The party says the target should ideally be the top 5% of high-net-worth individuals, and estates with significant assets
Politics
2 days ago
