Opinion

CARTOON: BIG emergency option

02 August 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, August 2 2022
Tuesday, August 2 2022

ANC revives plans for wealth tax to fund basic income grant

The party says the target should ideally be the top 5% of high-net-worth individuals, and estates with significant assets
Politics
1 day ago

Emboldened Ramaphosa hails 'unstoppable ANC renewal'

President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
Politics
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Reality check needed for funding a basic income grant

None of the proposals put forward are viable or attractive
Opinion
4 days ago

WATCH: Can SA afford a basic income grant?

Business Day TV speaks to Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso
Economy
1 week ago

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: SA simply cannot afford a BIG

The only way is to accelerate economic growth so as to generate more revenue to allocate to social welfare
Opinion
1 week ago

ANN BERNSTEIN: Can SA afford a BIG? The short answer is no

While superficially appealing, it would significantly undermine the quest for faster growth and more employment
Opinion
1 month ago
Monday, August 1 2022
Monday, August 1 2022
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.