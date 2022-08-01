Investors also brace for this week's meeting of officials from Opec and other top producers on supply adjustments
Finance minister says he has taken an interest in the negotiations since staff wage bill accounts for the biggest share of government spending
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
The coal miner expects headline profit equivalent to almost a quarter of its market value as it cashes in on high prices
Experts expect revenue overrun of at least R50bn, with the corporate tax take up 14.4% in the first three months
The elites are recognising there is no way the party can restore itself and that we would be better off if true disaster struck
A ban on bullion minted after invasion of Ukraine does not apply to ingots in vaults from before the conflict started
Bafana Bafana legend named as one of the club’s three first-team coaches
Despite the TikTok trend, you don’t have only two choices in your 20s — either be superfrugal or YOLO. You can do both
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: ANC’s policy blind spot
Reserve Bank’s role at issue as ANC holds sombre crisis talks on economic policy
Motsoaledi points to poll losses as fuelling government’s immigration stance
Emboldened Ramaphosa hails ‘unstoppable ANC renewal’
STUART THEOBALD: ANC collapse is perhaps what SA needs
ANC revives plans for wealth tax to fund basic income grant
ANC is at its weakest and most vulnerable, says Cyril Ramaphosa
