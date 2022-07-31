Rand touches best level in four weeks
Indiscriminate selling of long-duration growth stocks provides chance to acquire technology assets at cheap prices
Department of home affairs says it will reopen 29 border posts that were closed more than two years ago due to the pandemic
The party says the target should ideally be the top 5% of high-net-worth individuals, and estates with significant assets
New development gives innovative fintech companies access to certain customer information and systems
The steep rise in interest rates since January is expected to subdue the demand for household credit
The elites are recognising there is no way the party can restore itself and that we would be better off if true disaster struck
The US president, who held several public events last week, will now return to strict isolation
With 100m to run at Hollywoodbets Greyville, punters looked set to celebrate with Imperial Ruby, but Shangani won narrowly
Ramaphosa celebrates with Banyana Banyana, showdown at the KwaZulu-Natal elective conference, wildfires scorch California, Macron in Cameroon, and more
Win or lose his genocidal war in Ukraine, Russia's President Vladimir Putin has probably single-handedly turned the prevailing international system on its head.
His use of ruthless, unlawful military might and bland propaganda to achieve foreign policy goals may well bring an end to the long-standing post-World War 2 international peace paradigm, making way for the antagonistic global scenario that prevailed in the period before the world wars...
GERRIT OLIVIER: Putin and the Ukranian war: challenges for the international system
Win or lose his genocidal war in Ukraine, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has probably single-handedly turned the prevailing international system on its head.
His use of ruthless, unlawful military might and bland propaganda to achieve foreign policy goals may well bring an end to the long-standing post-World War 2 international peace paradigm, making way for the antagonistic global scenario that prevailed in the period before the world wars...
