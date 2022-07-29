×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s tricky juggling act

29 July 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, July 29 2022
Friday, July 29 2022

ANC to take temperature of step-aside rule at conference

Ramaphosa is likely to lead effort to push back against calls to scrap the rule
Politics
1 day ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Time for the president to pivot and prioritise

Ramaphosa needs to focus on the deteriorating law and order situation and the worst cost-of-living crisis in recent memory
Opinion
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa must make promising power plan happen

Lack of deadlines and responsibilities weakens plan to tackle the energy crisis
Opinion
2 days ago

OLIVER DICKSON: Will Ramaphosa survive beyond December?

The ‘farmgate’ scandal may derail the current president's campaign for re-election within the ANC
Opinion
2 days ago

PETER BRUCE: If he avoids Patel, the president might just lick load-shedding

Bypassing localisation conditions the way to go, but minister might delay things
Opinion
1 day ago
Thursday, July 29 2022
Thursday, July 29 2022
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
CARTOON: Mbeki puts bomb under Ramaphosa
Opinion
2.
ANTON HARBER: RT to open African headquarters in ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
OLIVER DICKSON: Will Ramaphosa survive beyond ...
Opinion
4.
TONY LEON: Waiting for Ramaphosa goes from Phala ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
HILARY JOFFE: Transnet redeems $1bn bond at ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.