×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

CARTOON: Justice dream team

27 July 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, July 27 2022
Wednesday, July 27 2022

Ramaphosa formally appoints Maya as deputy chief justice

Her appointment leaves a vacancy in the appeals court where she was president
National
1 day ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Time for the president to pivot and prioritise

Ramaphosa needs to focus on the deteriorating law and order situation and the worst cost-of-living crisis in recent memory
Opinion
13 hours ago

Judicial Service Commission backs Mandisa Maya for deputy chief justice

The suitability of the sole candidate for the job will now be discussed in parliament
National
1 month ago

Zondo inherits a dilapidated court system of dodgy phones and broken windows

Judges lack tools of the trade, such access to literature and a working internet
National
2 months ago

Zondo pledges to work on a legacy of a ‘truly independent’ judiciary

Head of state capture commission confident he can handle political pressure from all sides
National
4 months ago
Tuesday, July 26 2022
Tuesday, July 26 2022
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
TONY LEON: Waiting for Ramaphosa goes from Phala ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Ramaphosa’s energy fix ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TOM EATON: Fighting for a party’s soul that long ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Will Numsa inform the SA public how ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa deserves Mbeki’s flaying
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.