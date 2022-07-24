SANDILE MALINGA: Investors face tricky risk-return decisions

The JSE gained a modest 0.24%, but is up more than 4.5% for the week
After 15 years of industrial policy we have remained static and a cost-benefit analysis of the Black Industrialists Programme is nowhere to be found
Previously decided issues are now being reconsidered, including number of signatures independent candidates will require to contest an election
Another Sars executive Ivan Pillay is expected to take the stand this week
Revenue growth slows for social media firm as advertisers pull back amid rising inflation
PPI is likely to have accelerated to a record 15.6% in June year on year
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
Three police officers and their civilian informant were found guilty of the 2016 murder of human rights lawyer Willie Kimani, his client and their driver
SA’s national women’s football team never lacked belief in their ability to win the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title they bagged after beating Morocco
Six years since opening, the popular Rosebank eatery has refreshed its space and it’s looking better than ever
Since the start of 2022, investors have been confronted with rising global investment risks and higher uncertainty on the back of persistently higher inflation, more aggressive interest rate hikes and downward revisions to growth forecasts. The possibility of stagflation and recession in the US and Europe has also grown.
As a commodity producer, SA’s financial markets were not initially hit as badly as many others, but this trend has now changed as we feel the full effect of global interest rate hikes, falling metals prices and investor pessimism, as well as slowing growth prospects.
It has been a tricky period for investors given the highly volatile market conditions. Yes, asset valuations have become more attractive given the sharp falls across equity and nominal bond markets — both globally and locally — but risks to economic growth, and therefore to corporate earnings, have risen. Credit risk has also deteriorated for some bond issuers.
In our view, buying signals have only been strong enough to implement marginal changes to our portfolios — in other words, many valuations have not yet fallen far enough to be considered sufficiently cheap to compensate for the elevated risk.
As such, rather than being more aggressive and adding risk to our portfolios, we believe investors need to be more cautious and selective in their portfolio choices, but without tilting them to overtly defensive positioning.
Delicate balance
We have managed this delicate balancing act between return and risk in a number of ways, based on fundamental asset valuations. Globally, we have been underweight equity and bonds and overweight cash for some time now.
Within global bonds, we took advantage of the sharp sell-off and reduced our underweight in developed market bonds, adding some US treasuries and diversified global bonds. We are still underweight though, and have a preference for bond markets where the real yields are high and the currency is trading at fair-to-cheap levels.
As for local equities, even though we took marginal profits earlier in 2022, we held on to our overweight positioning as the market became even cheaper, with the FTSE/JSE Capped Swix price-to-earnings derating from about 9.6 times to about eight times. Corporate earnings expectations have started to roll over, but they have not fallen as much as share prices, and in our view are not yet reflecting global recession risks.
Later in the second quarter, we also added more SA nominal bonds to our overweight positioning to take advantage of their highly attractive longer-dated yields of about 11%.
Another way we are managing portfolio risk-return balance is through a broad diversification of equity risk across global and local markets. In the SA market, we have been cautious about the sustainability of resources earnings, given their high levels of profit margins and cash flows on the back of high commodity prices. As such, we had opted for underweight exposure to the basic resources sector in favour of oil & chemicals.
Equally, faced with increasing pressure on household incomes due to worsening inflation and higher interest rates, earlier in 2022 we cut our exposure to the retail sector, opting to hold only select retailers that, on top of attractive valuations, are capable of passing on price rises to consumers and therefore have a resilient earnings outlook.
British American Tobacco (BAT) is a stock we prefer. It is offering an exceptionally attractive dividend yield of 7%, which we expect to grow about 10% a year for the next five years, despite the risks tobacco companies face. We think BAT can continue to grow profits while helping its customers switch to less harmful products. The company has been a strong relative performer over the last year as the market has recognised its defensive cash flows.
In contrast with this more defensive holding, we increased our already-overweight position in Naspers and Prosus as their valuations fell. The group’s primary asset, Tencent, is a high-quality company with a market-leading position in China, giving it a strong competitive advantage and significant growth potential. In our view, it has been trading on an undemanding valuation.
Additionally, we think the substantial discount at which both Naspers and Prosus trade, even after their sharp share price rebound in June, provides a significant margin of safety. We also expect longer-term outperformance from the group for the reasons above.
As valuation-based investors, we would always like to take advantage of cheap asset valuations. However, amid the current global sell-off we remain cautious and selective in our choices. Global bonds remain at risk of higher-than-expected inflation and interest rates, and many global equity markets are still relatively expensive.
Locally, asset valuations are attractive, but risks have risen. Rather than moving to overtly defensive positioning, we believe it best to keep reassessing valuations, focusing on the fundamentals and staying well diversified.
• Malinga is portfolio manager at M&G Investments.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
SANDILE MALINGA: Investors face tricky risk-return decisions
Since the start of 2022, investors have been confronted with rising global investment risks and higher uncertainty on the back of persistently higher inflation, more aggressive interest rate hikes and downward revisions to growth forecasts. The possibility of stagflation and recession in the US and Europe has also grown.
As a commodity producer, SA’s financial markets were not initially hit as badly as many others, but this trend has now changed as we feel the full effect of global interest rate hikes, falling metals prices and investor pessimism, as well as slowing growth prospects.
It has been a tricky period for investors given the highly volatile market conditions. Yes, asset valuations have become more attractive given the sharp falls across equity and nominal bond markets — both globally and locally — but risks to economic growth, and therefore to corporate earnings, have risen. Credit risk has also deteriorated for some bond issuers.
In our view, buying signals have only been strong enough to implement marginal changes to our portfolios — in other words, many valuations have not yet fallen far enough to be considered sufficiently cheap to compensate for the elevated risk.
As such, rather than being more aggressive and adding risk to our portfolios, we believe investors need to be more cautious and selective in their portfolio choices, but without tilting them to overtly defensive positioning.
Delicate balance
We have managed this delicate balancing act between return and risk in a number of ways, based on fundamental asset valuations. Globally, we have been underweight equity and bonds and overweight cash for some time now.
Within global bonds, we took advantage of the sharp sell-off and reduced our underweight in developed market bonds, adding some US treasuries and diversified global bonds. We are still underweight though, and have a preference for bond markets where the real yields are high and the currency is trading at fair-to-cheap levels.
As for local equities, even though we took marginal profits earlier in 2022, we held on to our overweight positioning as the market became even cheaper, with the FTSE/JSE Capped Swix price-to-earnings derating from about 9.6 times to about eight times. Corporate earnings expectations have started to roll over, but they have not fallen as much as share prices, and in our view are not yet reflecting global recession risks.
Later in the second quarter, we also added more SA nominal bonds to our overweight positioning to take advantage of their highly attractive longer-dated yields of about 11%.
Another way we are managing portfolio risk-return balance is through a broad diversification of equity risk across global and local markets. In the SA market, we have been cautious about the sustainability of resources earnings, given their high levels of profit margins and cash flows on the back of high commodity prices. As such, we had opted for underweight exposure to the basic resources sector in favour of oil & chemicals.
Equally, faced with increasing pressure on household incomes due to worsening inflation and higher interest rates, earlier in 2022 we cut our exposure to the retail sector, opting to hold only select retailers that, on top of attractive valuations, are capable of passing on price rises to consumers and therefore have a resilient earnings outlook.
British American Tobacco (BAT) is a stock we prefer. It is offering an exceptionally attractive dividend yield of 7%, which we expect to grow about 10% a year for the next five years, despite the risks tobacco companies face. We think BAT can continue to grow profits while helping its customers switch to less harmful products. The company has been a strong relative performer over the last year as the market has recognised its defensive cash flows.
In contrast with this more defensive holding, we increased our already-overweight position in Naspers and Prosus as their valuations fell. The group’s primary asset, Tencent, is a high-quality company with a market-leading position in China, giving it a strong competitive advantage and significant growth potential. In our view, it has been trading on an undemanding valuation.
Additionally, we think the substantial discount at which both Naspers and Prosus trade, even after their sharp share price rebound in June, provides a significant margin of safety. We also expect longer-term outperformance from the group for the reasons above.
As valuation-based investors, we would always like to take advantage of cheap asset valuations. However, amid the current global sell-off we remain cautious and selective in our choices. Global bonds remain at risk of higher-than-expected inflation and interest rates, and many global equity markets are still relatively expensive.
Locally, asset valuations are attractive, but risks have risen. Rather than moving to overtly defensive positioning, we believe it best to keep reassessing valuations, focusing on the fundamentals and staying well diversified.
• Malinga is portfolio manager at M&G Investments.
SUNIL KAUSHAL: The importance of financing a sustainable future
In the search for returns, innovation will be key
JON FOSTER-PEDLEY: Practice not platitudes will build African entrepreneurs
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Shift the gears of SA exceptionalism and start tackling reality
DAVID SHAPIRO: Follow your instincts — if the valuations look good, buy
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
ROELOF FEENSTRA: Investment strategies for stagflation with possible ...
LEIGH KOHLER: Wild financial markets call for deeper diversification
MARK SEYMOUR: Equity market valuations matter in rising inflation environment
DAVID CROSOER: Making sense of investment cycles
Increased offshore allowance is an opportunity for investors — and ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.