DAVID MAYNIER: More time for maths and reading is the way we get back on track in early grades

We know that we cannot wait any longer to take the steps necessary to deal with the learning losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. So this week, we announced that the Western Cape education department will take decisive steps to address learning losses in the foundation phase (grades 1 to 3), by enabling an increased time allocation for mathematics and reading each week, amounting to 60 extra learning hours per student.
Our province is in a unique position in that we have reliable, comprehensive and detailed data about our education system that is updated every year, because we implement annual systemic tests. We’ve only missed one year of testing since updating our tests to be internationally benchmarked in 2011, so we have a decade of data from three grades to work with.
The tests could not take place during 2020, so we had to wait until the tests were completed for 2021 to appreciate the full scale of the learning losses caused by the pandemic. We compared the 2021 results to the 2019 (pre-pandemic) scores, and they revealed severe learning losses.
Undoing the damage
We cannot afford to be lulled into a false sense of security by the fact that the matric results for 2020 and 2021 were not as poor as feared, when our standardised tests at the end of each phase give a clear picture of what lies in store for future matric classes.
In the foundation phase, for example, pass rates dropped by 13.8% in mathematics, and by 8% in language. And this happened in just two years due to prolonged school closures and rotational timetabling. We lost about 155 days of contact teaching time in 2020 and 2021, according to our administrative data on temporary revised education plans implemented by our schools.
Detailed analyses of these results were performed by both our department and the University of Stellenbosch, looking at which aspects of both mathematics and language were worst affected, and to recommend ways in which we could undo the damage caused.
We know the foundation phase was the hardest hit by the drop in scores. To all intents and purposes, the gains we had made over a decade in both mathematics and language have been wiped out. We have always maintained that the loss of contact (face-to-face) teaching time would affect our youngest students the most, as they do not have the same self-discipline, maturity or structure older students would have to cope with rotating timetables and learning at home.
We know that for this phase, basic number sense and operations were areas specifically affected in mathematics, and reading and phonics were the areas most affected in language. Over 90,000 grade 3 students wrote the standardised test in 2021, affording experts the opportunity to make detailed observations about what aspects of our children’s learning has been affected, and by how much.
And we know that we cannot wait any longer to take the steps necessary to deal with these losses. Education experts recommend the allocation of additional time for the teaching and learning of mathematics and reading, more teacher support and improved teaching practices, and encouraging parental support and involvement to catch up the time and learning lost.
The gains we had made over a decade in both mathematics and language have been wiped out [due to the pandemic school closures and rotational timetabling].
More maths, more reading
To get learning back on track in the Western Cape, we will implement an additional two hours of group-guided reading per week, and an additional hour of mathematics per week for the rest of the year. This intervention will support the recovery programmes we have implemented so far.
We are keenly aware of the toll the pandemic has taken on our teachers — they have put in a tremendous amount of work to keep students learning when not in class and to catch up on missed teaching time. It has also taken a psychological toll, as they overcame their own fears and personal losses to keep our children learning. We thank them for their dedication and passion for education, and we know that they will continue to work hard to counteract the impact of the pandemic on the education sector.
This is why we have chosen not to implement longer school hours, but to rather reduce the amount of time allocated to life skills within the existing school day. We do recognise the importance of life skills teaching in the development of our students, and it is therefore important that the remaining time for the subject be used effectively within the new timetables.
We have engaged with union representatives, principals’ associations, Western Cape education department officials and senior foundation-phase teachers who are supportive of this intervention. We all recognise that we cannot afford to wait until next year to address learning losses.
A minute will be sent to schools outlining what is required and providing suggested timetables when implementing the intervention. All foundation-phase teachers will participate in a webinar next week, to take them through the intervention before it is implemented. The intervention will be monitored over the remaining weeks of the school year, and a review report will be produced to inform the steps we will take in 2023.
We appeal to all teachers and parents to support us as we ramp up our efforts to reverse the impact of the pandemic. We will be reaching out to them in the coming weeks to advise on the ways in which our students’ educational recovery can be supported at home.
We cannot emphasise enough the importance of having children go to school every day. We cannot afford to have even a single day of teaching time lost. We will all need to work together to get this done. The stakes could not be higher: our children’s futures are on the line.
Maynier is Western Cape education MEC.
