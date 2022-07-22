Brent crude futures rise as tight supply and geopolitical tensions linger
The hawkish move by Lesetja Kganyago and his team will be vindicated if it delivers on price stability
Turnaround strategy for financially distressed municipalities follows a visit by party MPLs
Former president says inaction on unemployment, inequality and corruption risks unrest similar to ‘Arab Spring uprisings’
Business Day TV spoke to Koketso Mano, economist at FNB
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
Britain’s spy chief estimates about 15,000 Russian troops have been killed since the February invasion, and ‘winter is coming’
Danish rider successfully breaks defending champion Tadej Pogacar all-in strategy
Floods in Senegal, Ramaphosa honours Jessie Duarte, wildfires in Europe, protests in India, Prince Harry lauds Mandela's legacy, and more
CARTOON: Another Eskom shock
Eskom faces increased financial pressure, says S&P Global
Eskom offers hybrid work model to attract and retain staff
Load-shedding not going away until we have sufficient capacity, says Eskom
DA irate about Eskom’s bid for huge tariff hike as load-shedding is still a problem
TAFADZWA CHIBANGUZA: Energy crisis is symptom of policy failure, and only reform will solve it
Eskom foots R7bn bill for diesel in 2021 with no respite ahead
