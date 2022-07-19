This week the focus will be on the response from central banks to high inflation and concerns about slowing growth
The objective was to put in place the mechanisms that enable the reproduction of corruption
MPs told spies ‘had hand in public protector Mkhwebane report’
Ruling party dismisses claims that its stance on the Russia and Ukraine conflict is linked to financial or historical ties to Moscow
Group digs in heels even after finance union Sasbo demands reinstatement of fired members
Markets pricing in higher rates and higher inflation expectations cement case for 50bps hike
In addition to providing generators and solar energy, some landlords will be wheeling electricity from solar panels in their portfolios
Brutal conditions are affecting everything from transport to food and energy production
Prodigious golfing talent wins respect and thanks
The powerful city is in the throes of a mortal crisis and is steadily and sadly dying before our eyes, writes Ebrahim Harvey
CARTOON: Behind Mantashe’s Eskom 2.0
Gwede Mantashe bucks tradition to throw his hat in the ring for ANC chair
WATCH: Unpacking the feasibility of Eskom 2.0
HILARY JOFFE: Why an energy emergency and a ‘second Eskom’ should be short-circuited
STUART THEOBALD: Switching ideas on plans for Eskom 2.0
Don’t blame me for load-shedding, energy minister Gwede Mantashe says
TOM EATON: Last rounds, comrades, and a double Eskom on the rocks for me
