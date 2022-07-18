DAVID LEWIS: Reviewing how state capture happened provides red flags for the future

The ECB is set to raise rates for the first time in more than a decade on Thursday, the same day the bloc will be hoping Russia resumes gas supplies
How can a country tap sources of growth if it can’t keep its main port of entry clean?
Sars spokesperson Siphithi Sibeko says no talks have been scheduled between parties yet to try to resolve the impasse
The minister, who is seen as a key Ramaphosa ally, says he wants to be re-elected as chair in December
The finance union has sent a letter to Old Mutual demanding the reinstatement of members fired for not complying with its Covid-19 vaccine mandate
Consensus expectations have been exceeded, indicating that SA has not bucked the trend of upside surprises
In addition to providing generators and solar energy, some landlords will be wheeling electricity from solar panels in their portfolios
Since 2016, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened 37 special investigations of crashes involving Tesla vehicles
Bok coach is to reassess all injuries before the Rugby Championship team selection
Lockdown cabin fever inspired people to look for a “piece of land with some green and a view of the sky”
The Zondo state capture commission produced two categories of recommendations: first, those recommending action against individual perpetrators of state capture; and second, policy recommendations designed to ensure the opportunities used to give effect to state capture are foreclosed. I will try to distil the modus operandi and processes of state capture, the better to put in place the red flags signalling another attempt at state capture.
State capture describes the relationship in which a private entity controls the decision-making function of a public entity. These decision-making functions may be of a regulatory nature or they may refer to the purchasing decisions of the captured public entity; they may relate to the appointment of management personnel. In brief, the decision-making functions of the public entity are corrupted to meet the business interests of the private participant and the political interests of the public participant...
DAVID LEWIS: Reviewing how state capture happened provides red flags for the future
The objective was to put in place the mechanisms that enable the reproduction of corruption
