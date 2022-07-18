×

Opinion

DAVID LEWIS: Reviewing how state capture happened provides red flags for the future

The objective was to put in place the mechanisms that enable the reproduction of corruption

18 July 2022 - 14:12 David Lewis

The Zondo state capture commission produced two categories of recommendations: first, those recommending action against individual perpetrators of state capture; and second, policy recommendations designed to ensure the opportunities used to give effect to state capture are foreclosed. I will try to distil the modus operandi and processes of state capture, the better to put in place the red flags signalling another attempt at state capture.

State capture describes the relationship in which a private entity controls the decision-making function of a public entity. These decision-making functions may be of a regulatory nature or they may refer to the purchasing decisions of the captured public entity; they may relate to the appointment of management personnel. In brief, the decision-making functions of the public entity are corrupted to meet the business interests of the private participant and the political interests of the public participant...

