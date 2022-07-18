×

Opinion

CARTOON: Hamba kahle, Jessie Duarte

18 July 2022 - 05:06 Brandan Reynolds
Monday, July 18 2022

Ramaphosa urges South Africans to follow Duarte’s example

Government and opposition leaders pay tribute to long-serving deputy secretary-general Duarte, who died on Sunday
National
1 day ago

Gwede Mantashe bucks tradition to throw his hat in the ring for ANC chair

The minister, who is seen as a key Ramaphosa ally, says he wants to be re-elected as chair in December
Politics
11 hours ago

SACP will not compete against ANC in 2024 elections

Delegates at communist party national conference shoot down idea of splitting from ANC-led alliance
Politics
13 hours ago

New ANC Women’s League task team head says she won’t do Ramaphosa’s bidding

Maropene Ramokgopa, an adviser to President Cyril Ramaphosa, appointed to co-ordinate rebuilding of the nonfunctioning structures of the ANCWL
Politics
1 week ago

Expel ANC members with hands in cookie jar, says new face at Luthuli House

Gwen Ramokgopa says uncompromising stance  is the best way to root out corruption
Politics
3 months ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.