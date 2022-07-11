DEON JAMES: Eskom leadership must make the necessary for real change

While money managers say emerging markets are well positioned to weather an economic slowdown, high-yielding currencies tend to buckle as capital flows head for havens like the US dollar.
3D printing could be the key to unlocking immortality — but would you want to live beyond when life stops being enjoyable?
Thulas Nxesi believes the struggling power utility’s privatisation will make electricity too expensive for the poor
As the country heads into a fourth week of deep power cuts, South Africans will be looking to political leaders for a solution to the worsening energy crisis
The so-called ‘Uber Files’ cover a period when co-founder Travis Kalanick was CEO and detail the lengths to which Uber sought to expand into key cities such as Paris
Sales figures are expected to show growth in May, while mining remains beset by load-shedding and rail dysfunction
Cannabidiol group says government’s 20mg daily ceiling limitation may affect its global competitiveness and efficacy
The artillery, multiple rocket launcher and tank attack on Kharkiv killed at least three people and injured 31, including two children
New coach will have to get former Bafana player back to form after a loss in confidence
When you can top a battery pack off in five or 10 minutes then it doesn't really matter too much what that range is
SA, like many developing countries, is recovering from the catastrophic effects of a prolonged pandemic on the economy. A major complication in our case is the performance of Eskom, which is vital to restart an already flailing economy.
Sadly, Eskom’s performance has deteriorated further since I last wrote in Business Day on the subject in February 2019.
Many good articles have been written recently about why this has been happening, but an announcement of review teams gives no comfort that the situation will improve in the short or long term.
A recap of where we are:
To summarise, the current policymakers and Eskom leadership have to make the decisions they know are necessary for real change to take place. This will not magically happen under the current structure and thinking. The only solution will be a collaborative effort by all parties (they know who they are) to fix things. The crisis is further straining this beautiful country and people, and the fragile social compacts of the new SA are at risk of snapping. Just look around you.
• James, a mechanical engineer and former Eskom regional distribution manager, joined Dagupan Electric Corporation in 2003 to help the Philippines electricity industry deal with similar issues to those SA is now experiencing – reliability of generation supply and utility debt.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
DEON JAMES: Eskom leadership must make the necessary for real change
The SEO is plagued by industrial action, bad debt, corruption and theft. The only solution to adequate power generation is collaboration between all relevant parties
SA, like many developing countries, is recovering from the catastrophic effects of a prolonged pandemic on the economy. A major complication in our case is the performance of Eskom, which is vital to restart an already flailing economy.
Sadly, Eskom’s performance has deteriorated further since I last wrote in Business Day on the subject in February 2019.
DEON JAMES: Eskom leadership must make the necessary for real change
Lessons for Eskom from the Philippines
Many good articles have been written recently about why this has been happening, but an announcement of review teams gives no comfort that the situation will improve in the short or long term.
A recap of where we are:
To summarise, the current policymakers and Eskom leadership have to make the decisions they know are necessary for real change to take place. This will not magically happen under the current structure and thinking. The only solution will be a collaborative effort by all parties (they know who they are) to fix things. The crisis is further straining this beautiful country and people, and the fragile social compacts of the new SA are at risk of snapping. Just look around you.
• James, a mechanical engineer and former Eskom regional distribution manager, joined Dagupan Electric Corporation in 2003 to help the Philippines electricity industry deal with similar issues to those SA is now experiencing – reliability of generation supply and utility debt.
Eskom weighs heavily on public debt, says economist
Task team set up to investigate crimes at Eskom, says police commissioner
No easy solutions to SA’s electricity crisis, Ramaphosa says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.