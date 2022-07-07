×

Opinion

PAUL HOFFMAN: Best bet for SA is an early election and clean sweep of the corrupt

07 July 2022 - 14:25 Paul Hoffman

Two months ago Wits School of Governance associate professor William Gumede used his column in the Sunday Times to put in a plea for early elections in anticipation of the final findings of the Zondo state capture commission. The subheading to the article was: “In democracies, governing parties implicated in such mammoth corruption resign and seek a new mandate from voters”. 

In the SA version of constitutional democracy under the rule of law there are features of the constitution that come into play in addressing the question of calling an early election now that the commission has spoken in such damning terms about the leadership of the ANC. Even within the party there are calls for a clean sweep of the leadership, which could only come soon if parliament were to be dissolved and early elections held...

