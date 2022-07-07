×

CARTOON: Eskom running on empty

07 July 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, July 7 2022
Eskom says unaffordable deal will add R1bn to wage bill

Increase of 7% signed with unions is ahead of the expected inflation rate
1 day ago

Eskom battles to fix electricity equipment as failures mount in Gauteng

There is limited stock of mini-substations and transformers because of a huge amount of broken equipment due to network overloading
18 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: Let private sector in as De Ruyter tries riding Eskom into the sunset

The end game hinges on the CEO and management being good enough to guide the power utility to a soft landing
13 hours ago

DUMA GQUBULE: It must be lights out for inept Eskom honchos

Ramaphosa must place Eskom into a power engineering version of business rescue
2 days ago

We must accept responsibility and act to repair power supply, Ramaphosa tells ANC

President urges governing party and deployees to improve communication on Eskom crisis
1 day ago
