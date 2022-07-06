CARTOON: Death spiral

US markets staged a late rally, while Asian markets are trending weaker amid jitters over the global outlook
If these duties are imposed, prices will rise as importers switch to sources more expensive than China
Agents in the Principal Agent Network surveilled civil society and monitored ANC events
ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe and President Cyril Ramaphosa have previously defended cadre deployment
Reinet has already markedly cut its debt in the face of increased uncertainty in global markets
Business Day TV talks to Mike Mabasa, CEO of Naamsa
Plan under consideration would put some lithium chemicals in top category of reproductive toxins
Ankara lifted its veto on the Nordic membership bids last week after assurances that both countries would do more to fight terrorism
Serbian top seed fights back against Italian after being outplayed for two sets
The lie-flat pods will be bookable in four-hour stretches from 2024
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.