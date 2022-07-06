×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

CARTOON: Death spiral

06 July 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, July 6 2022
Wednesday, July 6 2022

Recession risk mounts if harsh power cuts persist

Economist warns second-quarter GDP could  contract amid worst power cuts in more than two years
Economy
1 day ago

Fuel prices to reach record highs in July

The prices are nearly R10/l more than a year ago
National
1 day ago

Brace for harsh power cuts this week in wake of strike

Eskom aims to reduce cuts to stage 2 by weekend but recovery from strike may take weeks
National
2 days ago

Small businesses the most vulnerable to power rationing

Unlike their bigger rivals, many small firms do not have the money for alternative energy sources
Economy
11 hours ago

NEVA MAKGETLA: What causes the tailspin of load-shedding?

SA desperately needs to replace infighting with a laser focus on accelerating access for new suppliers
Opinion
1 day ago

FNB announces fuel hike relief for nearly 3.4-million customers

From July to September customers will receive an extra R2 per litre back in eBucks
Life
16 hours ago
Tuesday, July 5 2022
Tuesday, July 5 2022
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Rethink is needed on ending the ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
LETTER: De Ruyter is our best shot at averting ...
Opinion / Letters
3.
LETTER: Thank cadre deployment and BEE for the ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: Why do some suburbs not get load-shedding?
Opinion / Letters
5.
LETTER: Motsoaledi should praise HSF for fighting ...
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.