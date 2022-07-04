Opinion NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Industry invades the metaverse B L Premium

Dateline: June 29 2026: The internet emerged from military-academic roots and was adopted by business long before it became a platform for consumers to use for media, entertainment and games. The old hands can remember a time when the cost of broadband was prohibitive for home use and you had to go to work to get properly connected.

Now it’s the business use of virtual and mixed reality that is making the metaverse sustainable. Playing fantasy games and socialising as a sterile avatar dressed in designer clothes has its niche market, but that’s not the killer app for virtual technologies...