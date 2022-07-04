CARTOON: Esk6m rebranded

The world’s biggest independent oil trader says economic stress is causing demand destruction in oil and gas
Cyril Ramaphosa and Pravin Gordhan should have condemned the violence much sooner
Competition bodies plan to set clear goals as regulatory landscape becomes more complex
ANC turns a blind eye to the former president, says transport minister, who wants him barred from party activities
Berkshire Hathaway becomes the biggest shareholder, sparking market speculation of a full buyout
Load-shedding is compounding fear and uncertainty about SA’s growth prospects
Farmers’ consortium is confident it can meet the deadline set by SA’s largest food producer to save the factory, the lifeblood of the town of Ashton
Police arrest a lone Danish man in possible ‘act of terrorism’ at shopping centre in Denmark
First-lap crash and a track invasion by spectators mar thrilling British Grand Prix
If imbalance in the name of the aesthetics game is your thing, give it a go
